STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Be a witness, never get involved: Objectivity key to material success, happiness and growth

You enjoy life only to the extent you are objective. Lack of this vital quality is the cause of all suffering. 

Published: 20th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

William Shakespeare seemed to echo the central theme of the Bhagavad Gita when he said in As You Like It —‘All the world’s a stage, And all men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances...’. The Bhagavad Gita speaks of Sakshi Bhava or ‘witness-like attitude’ as a measure of spiritual growth. Objectivity is the key to material success, happiness as well as growth to one’s potential. It lends joy and happiness in life. You enjoy life only to the extent you are objective.

Lack of this vital quality is the cause of all suffering. Krishna’s life was ridden with challenges, sorrow and grief. Yet never was he downcast, despondent or depressed. He was full of cheer, laughter and mischief, and he spread this happiness to everyone. 

Maintain the attitude of an observer, never get entangled. Be impartial in all circumstances, not partisan. Unbiased, unprejudiced. Like a spectator in a boxing ring. If you jump into the ring you get beaten up by both parties! Remain an observer of this magnificent universe.

You are an actor in the drama of life. You have a role to play. Play your role to the best of your ability—wholeheartedly, enthusiastically, perfectly, yet dispassionately. And exit gracefully when the time comes. But you go on stage and want to assert your will. You try and change the script, alter your role and mess up the performance. In the end you have to be escorted off stage as you have become of nuisance value. You have got totally knotted up in a make-believe world. 

Atman, the Spirit, is 100 percent objective. It enables all activities of all beings but has nothing to do with their functioning. Just as fuel propels all cars to move but does not determine their performance. Electricity is the same in all gadgets but is not responsible for the manifestations. 

In the Bhagavad Gita, Arjuna is overwhelmed by emotion. He is grief-stricken and refuses to perform his bounden duty. He asks Krishna, his dear friend and mentor, for help. Krishna’s opening remarks are: “The wise do not grieve either for the living or the dead. All grief is because of wrong identification and attachment”.  People believe that the cause of their misery is out there in the world. You blame the spouse, the kids, the government and even the weather for your misery. As long as you believe the world is causing you sorrow you will never find a solution. 

The responsibility for your sorrow lies squarely on your shoulders! Go through life tongue-in-cheek. Look at the present trauma as one experience of your life. A year from now you may not even remember it. How do you view the grief you felt when a teenage crush did not work out? You laugh it off now. If only you had the present vision at that time you would not have suffered. Consider the problems that other people face, compared to which your issues pale into insignificance. When you rise to a higher level the difficulties of the lower no longer affect you. Reach out to others, stretch to accommodate their interests. Feel for people beyond your immediate circle of family, embrace them with love. Conceive of the transcendental, the realm beyond the universe. As your mind expands you become more mature and happy, unaffected by the ups and downs of life. 

As long as you identify with the body, mind and intellect you will be unhappy. Body, mind, intellect are matter. The world is also matter. Matter affects matter. Just as a magnet attracts iron. You are not body, mind or intellect. You are Spirit. The world does not have the power to affect the Spirit. You appear to be affected because of your attachment and bondage with the body, mind and intellect. All you have to do is remember you are Atman and interact with the body, mind and intellect. You will remain a sakshi, witness, of everything but never get involved. 

You go through three states of consciousness—waking, dream and deep sleep. These are mere projections of your own mind. The real You is Atman, the fourth state. Live life as if you are re-entering a dream, knowing its illusory nature. Tongue-in-cheek, objectively, joyfully. Just do what you have to do. Without involvement, entanglement or heartburn. 

Objectivity is the secret of enjoyment. You are able to enjoy a tragic movie because you know you are apart from it. Had you been even remotely connected with the happenings in the movie you would suffer. Practice objectivity by observing the world around you. Observe external objects, people around you, their appearance, emotions, thoughts. Then shift your attention to your own body, your mind and intellect. You will be in an oasis of peace and tranquillity in the midst of turbulence around. 

Your inner personality consists of the mind and intellect. The mind is the realm of emotions and feelings. The intellect is the domain of reason, discrimination and judgement. The mind is involved, attached and partisan. It is the intellect that is capable of remaining objective, unbiased and unprejudiced. Use your intellect, strengthen it. Then you will be objective in all situations. You will view everything from an impersonal viewpoint and find constant entertainment in life. 

Bhagavad Gita webinars by Jaya Row every Saturday from 6.30 to 7.30 pm on Zoom. Followed by a Q&A session. Register for free at www.vedantavision.org/gita or WhatsApp 9820138429.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
objectivity
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp