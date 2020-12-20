STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Dangers of laxity for the seeker

The path of downfall is instant for the one whose eyes are taken away from the goal even a bit.

Published: 20th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

Having reached a point where the experience of Brahman is happening, it is very important to stay alert. Sri Adi Sankaracharya explains in the Vivekachoodamani how, when the experienced world of objects, emotions and thoughts begin to vanish even as one is meditating on the mass of blissful consciousness, it is important to pass one’s time with alertness as some lurking desire can topple the whole game. 

Why does the master give this warning? One who is seeking to be established in the Brahman should never give way to laxity in the practices that lead to that. Pramada or a lack of interest in the means to reach the goal means death, says Sanat Kumara in the Mahabharata—“Lack of interest is verily death, I declare.” 

Illustrating further, the Acharya says, for a seeker of liberation in the path of discovering the self, there is nothing more purposeless than forgetting the goal of self-realisation. From that forgetfulness comes delusory thinking. From delusion comes the idea that the body is the self. From that thought springs bondage to the world of movement and change. From this bondage sorrow alone follows.

The main idea is reiterated in another verse. Even a very learned person tends to forget his goal in life when he comes in contact with sense objects of seeing, hearing, tasting, smelling and touching. The negativities in the objects of perception in the world have the power to disturb the mind.

Disturb the mind like what? The Acharya gives an unlikely example of a paramour who is thinking of his beloved. Since it is a secret love, he is not overtly able to express himself and hence suffers as a result. Our secret love is with that divine self in all. Yet we are constantly going behind small sense pleasures which do not give us a complete experience of happiness and always play truant in our lives. 

In one more example the master says the moss covering pure drinking water in a lake which has been removed by the hand does not stay that way for even a moment. It immediately covers it. In the same way, the erroneous perception of reality completely covers the truth instantaneously.  

The path of downfall is instant for the one whose eyes are taken away from the goal even a bit. Out of a lackadaisical attitude if one relaxes, then just as a ball that falls on the step hits every step fast and rolls down in no time, the seeker falls a victim to sense objects in no time. So to be aware, beware!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
self realisation Self actualisation
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp