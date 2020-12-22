‘Be careful, not fearful’ 

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: Ever since the pandemic hit, people have been experiencing intense anxiety and immense fear across the globe.

Unfortunately, they are more focused on the problem that’s why instead of witnessing anything positive, they are going through episodes of fear going round and round in a loop. Thankfully, spirituality comforts with its golden pearls.

That’s how spiritual guru renowned international life coach, Gaur Gopal Das had wise words to share. He was invited for an event organised by Young Indians (Yi) - Hyderabad chapter helped the citizens during the lockdown phases and donated a large number of PPE kits and N95 masks, 12,000 medical kits to the state government and the Covid warriors, also distributing about 1.25 lakh meals and 440 packs of dry ration kits to the needy and affected migrants in such tumultuous times.

Gaur Gopal Das, shared his experiences and views on the pandemic and provided insight on the human capabilities to overcome, and that humans have always overcome such recessive, dormant times. His advice was to be careful and to not be fearful, suggesting consciousness of oneself and not to be alarmed or in a state of panic. He said, “Last when I was out of the house was nine months back and it feels like I’ve come out of my mother’s womb again.”

He spoke about the topic he had chosen “To Live life King Size” and said “The quality of our life is defined by the choices we make every single one of them, choices between something that is self-destructive and choices those are favourable for our self-growth, choices that will either take one down a spiral of negativity or choices that will uplift one to a space of positivity. The greatest value of the human potential is the ability to choose what we want, and to carve and craft ones choices.”

He shared advice on entrepreneurship as well, recommending young budding entrepreneurs to aim high and aim for growth in all aspects, and not just personal growth calling it narcissistic and selfish. He urged them to adopt a mindset to do something different and to think big and find the purpose of one’s life. He was invited by Young Indians– a youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry formed in 2002 with an objective of creating a platform for young Indians to realise the dream of a developed nation. Yi has around 2,900 direct members in 52 chapters and Hyderabad is one of their largest chapters with more than 300 members.

