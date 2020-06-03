STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Breathe your way to good health

Quite evidently, the air that we breathe gains priority over the food that we need to survive. Moreover, food cannot be utilised by the body when there is no oxygen to break it down.

Published: 03rd June 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

On an average, a human being can survive three weeks without food, but can’t last more than three minutes without breathing.

Quite evidently, the air that we breathe gains priority over the food that we need to survive. Moreover, food cannot be utilised by the body when there is no oxygen to break it down.

Hence, this week, I decided to write about this vital parameter.

It is indeed surprising to see that breathing habits are commonly neglected in our routine health checks. The way we breathe strongly influences our heart health, digestion and stress levels, yet we don’t think it an important parameter when assessing our health. The molecules that we breathe (30 lbs per day) are far more in number than the molecules of food or drink that we consume during the course of the day. Surely, it’s time for the mainstream medical discourse to pay attention to breathing habits.

The manner in which we breathe is something like a double-edged sword. It has the potential to work like medicine, but it can also become the cause of bane. How we breathe is just as important as how we eat, if not more.

The principle to improve the way we breathe is simple--try to make each breath longer and deeper. When we take in more air into our lungs, the frequency of breaths goes down. This can reduce the wear and tear of the lungs. Practice this by gently breathing through the nose to the count of five, and then breathe out again slowly (to the count of seven). Breathing slower and deeper impacts almost all our organs beneficially. It boosts blood supply to the brain, reduces the strain on the heart, and also brings down blood pressure by several notches (10-15 points). It is also known to alleviate anxiety, depressive symptoms and other mental health concerns. Adjusting your breath could also be helpful in reducing (and reversing) the effects of allergies and asthma.

I would like to make a point about breathing through the mouth, which is detrimental for health. It predisposes you to respiratory infections, saps the body of moisture and loosens the soft tissue at the back of the mouth. Correction to nasal breathing decreases snoring, sleep apnea, hypertension, and can improve cognitive functioning. Nasal breathing can also increase the body’s oxygen absorption by as much as 18 per cent.

Improving lung capacity is of great value. The renowned Framingham Heart Study, which was primarily conducted to study heart health, revealed that it is lung capacity (and not genetics, diet or exercise) that determines your overall well-being. Breathing right is critical at all times, but more so during this pandemic. It is no surprise that the practice of yoga, which greatly emphasises breath control, is highly recommended for immunity and good health.

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
meditation yoga
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp