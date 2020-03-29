STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

How and why of life on Earth

The reason why people are keeping themselves so busy and entangled with life is not because they have fallen in love with life. It is just to avoid the inner struggle.

Published: 29th March 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

These questions, “What is the purpose of life? Why did God put us here?”, keep coming up again and again. Fundamentally, what you are asking is: why creation? When it comes to creation, you never ask why, because you are just a tiny speck in this creation. In the arrangements that you have made as a human being—in terms of family, your social structures, your financial securities, education, qualifications and positions that you have taken in the society—you slowly started assuming that in many ways, you are the centre of the universe. But that is not the truth. You are just a tiny speck in the existence. Tomorrow morning, if you disappear, nobody will miss you. So, this tiny speck asking the question “why creation” does not make sense because the question does not come from the right context. This question comes up because somewhere the experience of life has not become blissful. If the experience of life had become blissful, you would not ask. Somewhere, the struggles, the pain of existing here, are there. 

You might have created so many comforts, so much security, but still the inherent struggle of it, the inherent pain of the day-to-day tensions—you have to drag your feet and do many things, isn’t it? You fill yourself with enthusiasm, you find new reasons for yourself to do this and that. But somewhere inside there is something which constantly struggles in every human being unless he attains to a certain inner grace. Till then, it struggles. Some people have become aware of it. Most people are yet to even become aware of it. They just keep themselves busy, never to face the inner struggle.

The reason why people are keeping themselves so busy, keeping themselves so entangled with life is not because they have fallen in love with life. It is just to avoid the inner struggle. Many of them, if they don’t get married, if they don’t produce children, if they don’t start businesses and don’t get into all the mess that they are getting into on a day-to-day basis, they would be lost within themselves. Just to keep a certain semblance of sanity, they keep all this activity going. If they just sit quietly for two days in one place, they will become aware of the inner struggle that is there in every being trapped in this limited body. It is always there. Some become aware. Once they become aware, they start looking. That is when we say somebody is on the spiritual path, because he has become aware of the inner struggle. No matter what you do, something is struggling all the time. 

So the question comes up because there is an inner struggle. Maybe you are not hundred percent aware of the struggle, but here and there it touches you. So now, the more intelligent question for you would be: How do I get beyond this struggling state? If you ask how, I have a way. If you ask why, then I have to tell you a story. But stories don’t liberate you. Stories just equip you to speak with some sense of authority in the next dinner party you are invited to. So when it comes to existence, don’t waste your life asking the question, “why,” ask “how.” Then we open up the path. We give you the method. Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, a bestselling author and poet. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2017. Isha.sadhguru.org

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp