STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Was there ever a world?

In this experience, there is neither original creation of the universe nor man-made creations.

Published: 11th April 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

Not in the three periods of time—past, present or future—could there be a snake in the place of a rope. At no point of time ever can there be even a drop of water to quench our thirst in a mirage. In the same way, says the Vivekachoodamani of Sri Adi Sankaracharya, can there be any world when the supreme truth is realised? Nothing else exists in that Self which alone is expansive and unchanging. Duality or myself and the other is a flawed perception caused by Maya. In the supreme state of existence, there is the non-dual reality alone. These words of the Vedas are directly experienced in the state of sleep when all differences vanish.

If my thoughts are deeply entrenched in the understanding that this world of plurality is real, then what should I do to shake myself out of the reverie? Contemplation is the way, says the Acharya. Even the wise person who is aware of the Self does have the experience of seeing a snake in the rope when there is little light and predominantly darkness. This imagination is caused by delusion. The reason is because the substratum is similar to the object imagined. The rope is somewhat similar in appearance to the snake. This similarity of the substratum and the object imagined on it is the cause of superimposition. 

The teacher outlines the cause for delusion. Its root is the Chitta (Chit: Consciousness, Ta: Objects of five senses of perception—seeing, hearing, tasting, smelling and touching) or the memory bank—the part of our mind that is a storehouse of memories and remembrances. Vikalpa or imaginations arise from this Chitta. When this memory warehouse is destroyed, there are no thoughts. So, absorb that remembering consciousness in meditation on the Supreme Self within. In the absorption of the Chitta, the experience is one of bliss alone. The realisation is constant. There is no parallel to the experience.

It transcends circumstances and is independent of situations. It is a state of eternal freedom. There are no desires to torment the individual in this state. It is like experiencing sky without limits, without any divisive parts and with no modifications. All this experience happens not somewhere at some time, but now and in one’s own heart, the centre where feelings are experienced. 

In this experience, there is neither original creation of the universe nor man-made creations. It is a state of being that is beyond any imagination. There is an experience of evenness and peace. It is nonpareil. There is no cognition of any name and form here. It marks the fulfilment of the great statements of the Vedas such as “I am Brahman,” “That Brahman is Thou,” “Consciousness is Brahman,” “This Self is Brahman.” This state is eternal and known clearly by those masters who have realised the Self. The knower of the Self has attained this state of being by establishing the mind in the Brahman that is ever complete.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
spirituality
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp