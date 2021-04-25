STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Let the body be where it belongs

The wise man does not give too much importance to the body which has as much a reality and commands as much respect as a shadow.

Published: 25th April 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

body

For representational purposes

What is this body? Is it real or is it an illusion like our own body we see in the dream? Sri Adi Sankaracharya in the Vivekachoodamani says that for the one who has realised the true self, this body is just seen as a reflector of consciousness. It is visible due to the strength of past actions good and bad.

The wise man does not give too much importance to the body which has as much a reality and commands as much respect as a shadow. Our shadow can be stamped on, we don’t get upset. A car may run over it, we don’t get hurt. It may fall on a gutter. We don’t get dirty and we also don’t become clean when the shadow falls on a sparkling water source. Negation here does not mean to despise the body or to feel disgusted about the body. It simply means that not much attention is paid to it. It follows wherever we go like a shadow.

When this knowledge of the Self, pure and unsullied, happens and remains with the individual eternally, experiencing bliss along with it, it is best to throw far away the idea of the body which is inert and constituted of all waste material. Never again try to remember the thoughts, feelings, emotions and perceptions arising in the body, mind and intellect as much as it is not a very pleasant exercise to examine one’s own vomit to know the contents! The example seems to be extreme, but this much has to be said to 
remove the craving, attention and attraction for the perishable form. 

The idea of “I am the body,” needs to be burnt from its root in the fire of Self knowledge. Though the words seem harsh, it is not a painful exercise indeed. It is as smooth and beautiful as saying the sunlight glows in the morning to burn out the darkness of night. Meditate always on the Self, the Brahman, which is free of any change. The one who is firmly identified with the source remains as the eternal, pure, knowledge and bliss of the Self. 

For the one whose thoughts have merged into the Brahman—the blissful self. Just as a garland rests on a cow’s neck of which it is unaware, the body just exists for the one who is established in the Self. The body is made up of threads of past actions and the wise one is not concerned whether it stays or drops.Having realised the Self which is one cosmic flow of existence of the nature of joy and one’s own reality, why is he ever going to desire something, for whatever cause will he sustain and pamper the body?

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
body body image
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp