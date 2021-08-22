STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Self reveals itself via right knowledge 

The Self is always present and it reveals itself to us through the means of right knowledge.

For representational purposes

Once the mind becomes still and the perception is steady, the thoughts do not get bound anymore by space, time, seating position and sense organs. For such a self-realised being, there are no prescriptions to be followed in life. He is free—a Jeevan Mukta—says the Vivekachoodamani of Sri Adi Sankaracharya. 

The regulations for a yogic life such as yama (practising the right relationship with the world outside) and niyama (establishing a good relationship with our own body, mind and intellect) are practices meant for the beginner. When the seeker touches the pinnacle of self-realisation, these rules are not required. 

To know a pot that is right in front of you is a pot, we do not need a microscope or telescope or any other instrument. A pair of eyes that can see clearly are enough. In the same way, the Self is right there where we are right now. What do we need to see? Just a clear mind is enough and the Self is realised. If a pot is not there in front, then all kinds of efforts have to be made to describe and draw it to make us understand it is a pot. When it is right there, it can be seen clearly and understood. 

The Self is always present and it reveals itself to us through the means of right knowledge. The revelation of the Self is not dependent on time, place or even purity of the external circumstances, objects and situations. 

A beautiful yet common example is given in the Vivekachoodamani to illustrate this. Suppose a man said, “I am Devadatta,” you will not question and ask him how it is possible that he can be Devadatta! “I am Devadatta and that’s it, no more questions need be asked!” the man can flare up. In the same way, the one who has realised the Self has that experience of its vast presence very solidly and there is nothing that can make him doubt it or deny its presence.

Just as the very presence of the sun shines its light on everything we see in the world, the Self shines its light on everything that is not itself—the body, mind, intellect, emotions, thoughts and feelings. However, to know that the sun exists, no other torch light or a fire brand is required. In the same way, to know that the Self exists, the Self alone is enough to shed light on itself. 

The words of the Vedas (books of knowledge), the Shastras (the code of edicts) and the Puranas (references from remote history) are illumined by the power of consciousness. What can give life to that 
consciousness, but itself?

The writer is Sevika, Chinmaya Mission, Coimbatore (www.chinmayamission.com); email: sharanya.chaitanya@chinmayamission.com

Comments

