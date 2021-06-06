STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A good planet, a good life

Preserving and nurturing this planet is not different from aspiring for a good life for ourselves, because there is no good life without a good planet.

For representational purposes

Today, we have the necessary technology, resource and capability to address every issue on the planet. Never before in the history of humanity have human beings been as capable as we are today. The only thing missing is inclusive consciousness.

We are living in a time when we have to think of protecting the things that have always nurtured us. This is the first time in the history of humanity that we have to talk about protecting the planet. Never before did anyone have such an insane idea that they had to protect the planet. The planet always took care of us.

Preserving and nurturing this planet is not different from aspiring for a good life for ourselves, because there is no good life without a good planet. Right now, we are looking at ecological concerns as some kind of an obligation that we have to fulfill. It is not an obligation, it is our life. The very breath that we inhale and exhale is just that. Unless people feel this and have an experience of this, I don’t believe they are going to truly act in any big way. 

If people don’t take care of the land, they will ruin the whole country. Whatever our economic concerns are—we need to do many things—we must always keep ecological concerns as an important part of our economic development. Otherwise, we will pay a very big price for it. This is something that policy-makers, industry and the public should constantly be aware of and strive for.

Raising the consciousness of the whole world may be a long-term project in terms of work, but if the leadership—people in positions of responsibility and power—experience and truly feel this within themselves, a huge change can be brought about in everything that we do. If the consciousness of a few key people on the planet—the way they think, feel and experience life—can be altered even a little, and if the necessary focus and investment of resources is made in the right direction, Mother Earth will correct herself.

If we just provide her with an opportunity, she will turn everything back into absolute abundance and beauty. We don’t have to do anything great; we don’t have to fix the Earth. If we reduce the meddling to whatever extent we can, without making ourselves suffer, if we just lessen the damage that we are doing, the rest will happen by itself. 

Today, scientific studies say, if all the insects disappear tomorrow morning from this planet, life on this planet has only 25 years left. All life, including us, will die within 25 years’ time. Not a single life form will be left. But if human beings disappear tomorrow morning, in 25 years’ time, the earth will be flourishing. Though everything that we do is not biodegradable, fortunately, we are biodegradable and so the world will do fine.  

Spiritual process without concern for life around you is not a spiritual process because anyone who looks into himself, anyone who turns inward, naturally realises that his existence and the outside existence are not different. Spirituality essentially means an all-inclusive experience. When there is an all-inclusive experience, being concerned and caring about everything around you is very natural. 

It is my wish that we as a generation do not become a disaster in every sense. In our lives, if we do not do what we cannot do, there is no problem. But if we do not do what we can do, we are a disaster. 

Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary and a bestselling author. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2017. Isha.sadhguru.org

