ThinkEdu Conclave 2021: The science that's behind Indian epics

Indian-American computer scientist Dr Subhash Kak discussed the role of the epics and the science behind them with Indic scholar Dushyanth Sridhar.

Published: 27th March 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Dushyanth Sridhar (L) and Subhash Kak

Dushyanth Sridhar (L) and Subhash Kak (Photo| Special Arrangement)

Indian universities need an ecosystem for critical examination of thought which will help study ancient Indian texts and theories better, said Indian-American computer scientist Dr Subhash Kak. He was speaking at The New Indian Express' ThinkEdu Conclave 2021.

Dr Kak discussed the role of the epics and the science behind them with Indic scholar Dushyanth Sridhar and Senior Journalist Kaveree Bamzai.

Dr Kak said that Indian universities would probably not take up a management course that takes its inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita. "The ecosystem that we need for critical examination of thought does not exist to the degree it should. There are a lot of outstanding people in Indian universities but there is a desire to be validated by the West," said Dr Kak.

"But it's not just about science. The epics themselves are more lively than whatever we have probably read. The very art of storytelling of all our scriptures gave me the opportunity to draw a beautiful canvas," said Sridhar, adding that the multitude of characters and the variety of emotions are there in these books because India was an advanced civilisation in those days. 

