Significance of collective spiritual pursuit

Mata Amritanandamayi By

Some years ago, I returned to my room after lunch and was contemplating a nap when the skies darkened, the winds started slamming the windows and a storm broke out. What an ambience—perfect for a siesta! I stayed up, however, to watch the downpour. I have always loved the cosy seclusion the monsoon imposes. As I gazed outside, the downpour transformed the sweltering landscape into lush terra firma. The salty tang of the ocean drifted in through the windows, reminding me of the ashram’s closeness to the Arabian Sea. The grass blades bowed low in deference to the wind. In the background, young coconut palms stood swaying in the breeze.

Time has done nothing to diminish my sense of wonderment at this transmutation, as if rains were an enchanting effusion from the Maker’s magic wand. Missing this spectacle would have been a waste. I took my japa mala (rosary) and started telling my beads.

My desultory gaze was arrested by the sight of a brown-winged eagle proudly perched on a coconut frond. As the branch sagged, the eagle tentatively raised its huge wings, lowering them when the branch heaved, all with more poise than a tightrope acrobat. The squall could do nothing, it seems, to ruffle its feathers.

More remarkable than the eagle’s unflappability is the yogi’s equipoise. From Chapter 6 of the Bhagavad Gita, yatha dipo nivatastho nengate sopama smrta yogino yatacittasya yunjato yogam atmana ~ The flame of a lamp sheltered from wind does not flicker. This is the comparison used to describe a Yogi’s mind that is well under control and united with the atman. (6.19)

This composure is symbolically expressed by the kedaa-vi-lackku, literally, the lamp that never goes out. It is an oil lamp protected on four sides by glass panes that allow one to see the flame while protecting it from the wind. Similarly, (repeated chanting of one’s mantra) quietens to a great extent the ceaseless chatter of the monkey mind, immuring it from the gusts of ragas and dveshas (likes and dislikes). The devotion generated by sadhana (spiritual practice) is the oil that keeps the wicks of our bodies aflame with spiritual illumination.

The glass panes of society are ashrams. They provide a conducive environment for collective spiritual pursuit. There is no disputing the security numbers confer. Amma points out how much easier it is for a group of people to remove, say, a roadblock than it is for one person to do so. Likewise, spiritual practices like group archana, pujas, satsangs, group meditation and retreats can be powerful aids in removing impediments on our spiritual paths and fortifying our inner cloisters (the individual glass panes). In this age of social alienation and anomie, group effort could well be the most effective means of ensuring that the nascent sanctity flickering within is not snuffed out by the profane.

Nature is indeed a double-edged amalgam of the sacred and the profane. Like the rainstorm that can lull one to sleep or awaken one to creation’s intrinsic beauty, there is in every object and experience the possibility of bondage or liberation. This is quintessential maya, nature in its enchantingly delusive aspect. We can choose to slumber, making our lives “such stuff as dreams are made on, rounded with a little sleep,” or we can awaken, through avian alertness, to the sublime Truth.

Like the eagle, we will then be able to maintain a prehensile grip, as it were, on every situation, and not be thrown off balance by the sturm und drang inevitable in every life. And when we are done with our mundane chores, we may soar into the empyreans, becoming forever free from the trammels of earthly existence.

The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian