Living by Principles is Real Offering to God

Living in accordance with true principles is the real offering to God. Eating only what we need; sleeping only for as long as is necessary; speaking only when necessary; speaking in such a way that does not hurt others; not wasting time unnecessarily; caring for the elderly; speaking kind and loving words to them; helping children study; learning a small craft and using the money earned to serve the poor and needy—these are all prayers to God. By bringing the right awareness into our thoughts, words and deeds, our life verily becomes a puja (worship).

That is what an offering really is. But because we have not studied the scriptures in the right way, we are unable to see the issues in the proper light. Today, there are not enough opportunities for people to learn about Sanatana Dharma (Hinduism). Of course, there are many temples, and many people are employed there. But there should also be sufficient opportunities for people to acquire samskara (values/principles). If so, people would benefit even more.

It’s good to cry out to God and pray, no matter what we are praying for. This will guide us along the right path. Whether the child calls the father ‘Iccha’ or ‘Accha’, the father will answer. He knows that the child’s mistake is due to ignorance. Similarly, no matter how we pray, God will hear our prayers. The Almighty only sees our heart. God cannot turn away from a heart-filled prayer.

When we hear the word ‘offering’, what usually comes to mind is the payasam (sweet pudding) or other delicacies we offer at temples. Some may ask, “When there are people starving, why give God milk payasam?” We have never seen any God taking payasam; it is we who eat it. The food that is consecrated and offered as prasad in temples is shared by devotees; the poor, the children and others get an opportunity to eat the payasam then. It is their happiness that we experience as God’s real prasad, that is, grace. Even if payasam is what we cherish most, if we share it with others instead of eating it alone, our hearts become more expansive. It is from the expansiveness of the heart that we attain true happiness. This is the blessing we get from God as a result of making an offering.

Ours is a child’s mind, a mind lacking in discrimination, a childish mind. Such practices will lead us in the right direction. A baby that has not been weaned off breast milk will not be able to digest meat. You have to give it food that it can digest easily. Similarly, one should go down to the level of each individual and raise him or her from that level. We should take into consideration a person’s physical, mental and intellectual capacities before advising him or her. In Sanatana Dharma, we can find whatever is necessary for people of all levels. That is why certain things in it may strike some as being primitive or even perverted. But if we look at things rationally, we will be able to see practical value in them. There is nothing wrong in saying that practicality is the hallmark of Sanatana Dharma.

