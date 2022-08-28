Turning criticism into stepping stone to growth

Mata Amritanandamayi By

Children, it is natural to feel sorrow, anger and despair when criticised. But such responses drain us off our energy. If we, however, do not allow emotions to enslave us and instead kindle our discernment, we will be able to face criticism with equanimity and learn from it. We can, thus, make progress and succeed in life.

It is not easy to become aware of our own mistakes and weaknesses. Therefore, we ought to see our critics as our best teachers, because they help us realise our shortcomings. Those who praise us will not be able to do that. But when others criticise us or express their dislike for us, we must do some soul-searching: “Why

did they criticise me? Did I do anything wrong to elicit that criticism?” In this way, we can turn criticism and accusations into stepping stones to our growth.

A child will become embarrassed and upset if friends point out stains on his clothes. He may even feel resentment towards them. But if someone tells a grown-up about the stains on her clothes, she will not feel even the slightest resentment against that person, only gratitude. She will not feel embarrassed either, because she will not see the stains as a personal shortcoming. But the child does not have such discernment. Hence, such situations will distress him and make him upset.

However, if a grown-up’s behaviour or actions are criticised, she will naturally feel upset and react in anger. She will not demonstrate the same detachment she did when the stains on her clothes were pointed out to her, because she identifies with her own behaviour and actions. She is unable to view them dispassionately, like a witness. If she can do so, she will be able to accept any criticism or accusation calmly, and correct herself if it is valid. If she goes one step further, she will even thank those who criticised her. Should the criticisms and accusations be unfounded, she will laugh them off.

Just as a lotus stem draws all the nourishment it needs from the mud it is rooted in, and brings forth beautiful and fragrant flowers, we must learn to gain awareness and energy from the mire of criticism. If we can do so, the vine of our lives will yield the blossoms of peace and happiness.

The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian

