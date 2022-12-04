Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Life philosophy: See good, to do good

We become one when faith in god arises. We love others. We do good, obey our parents, and salute the guru with all due reverence. In this way, we become good.

Children, we need to purify our actions. Wherever we go, we see only flaws and shortcomings. As a result, our minds become perturbed. This is not the kind of outlook we need. In any place, we should ‘forget what we cannot find, and find what we need there’, and thus welcome it. Look out for virtues that are more abundant there than what we have. In this way, we will see only the good. We will then become good.

In the olden days, everyone lived and studied in gurukuls. As a consequence, people knew what life was, how to live, and how to interact with the world. Therefore, they were happy. Of resolute minds and fearless of death, they were ready to sacrifice their lives for the sake of truth. They were robustly healthy, lived long lives, and were long-limbed and like lion cubs. They never wondered, “How can I cheat others?” There were no courts, cinemas or video players then. In the evenings, people would light the vesper lamp and chant the name of the lord.

After chanting, they would recall the mistakes they had committed that day and repent. Doing so would grant them some consolation and peace. Today? In the evenings, people sit before the TV and watch movies. They wonder how they can dispatch someone and get his or her money. Some people will not hesitate to kill even their own mothers to get their money. Is there peace, however?

Nowhere. Drugs, drinks, sleeping pills—all these are the gods for people today. Without them, people would find life hard. Enslaved to such objects, they destroy their lives. Not only that, they also make others suffer.

Children, everything is within you. If you try, you can discover this. The joy derived from the objects
of the universe is only a fraction of the bliss that is within. Don’t be like the dog that, imagining there is flesh in the bone, cuts its own gums as it chews on the bone.

Become deserving of the grace that is ever flowing from god. The river is always flowing. However, we dam it up and then complain that we are not getting any water, even though we were the ones who dammed it up in the first place. Similarly, once the self-erected dams of egoism and ignorance have been removed, we will also enjoy god’s grace.

Those who have transcended everything do not see anything. We don’t need to do anything for them. We, however, are still rooted in the non-eternal. That is why we see and hear different things like the hill, holes, rain, plant, sea and wind. As we go higher, the sights on earth become tiny specks. Eventually, everything becomes one, and you will not be able to see anything.

Likewise, those who have attained the peak of self-realisation will not see anything else. For as long as we have not attained that state, we should not remain idle, thinking everything to be illusory. We should have a sense of responsibility to the world. Then, we will not waste time. The time that has passed can never be regained. Therefore, work without wasting any time.

You should be like the wind, which passes over flowers and excreta without any distinction. It neither avoids the excreta nor lingers over the flowers. Similarly, you should work, facing pain and pleasure, good and bad, with equanimity. The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian.

Mata Amritanandamayi life philosophy
