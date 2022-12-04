Victory lies in the zone of fearlessness

Atul Sehgal By

Fear is the state of mind caused by ignorance and untruth. It is also the mental state resulting from disharmony and conflict. A toddler is afraid to move out of his mother’s lap to an unknown person’s. He fears insecurity because doesn’t know whether the other person, who sweetly entreats him, is a friend or foe. You are afraid to trudge through a thick jungle in darkness because you do not know if there are wild animals lurking around.

A young boy who has just learnt to drive is afraid to take his car on a busy road for fear of losing control in the traffic. A schoolboy who has quarrelled with his playmates one day is afraid to meet them the next for fear of reprisal.

A traffic law violator is afraid of the policeman. An income tax offender is afraid of sleuths. An inefficient employee is afraid to face his superior at work. In the jungle, the weak fear the strong; so is the case in a regime bereft of law. Every living being feared death.

In all the above examples, the element of fear is present. Closely analysed, fear results from the ignorance of reality leading to uncertain situations, apprehension of reprisal or retaliation by the enemy, or dread of failure in the task being undertaken because of many imponderables.

Atharvaveda, in its stanza 19.15.6, prays to the Almighty thus: “May we be completely free from fear; let the space and the celestial worlds make us fearless; let us be free from fear of the enemy; let there be no fear from the friends too; may we be free from the fear of known and unknown; may we be fearless during the day and fearless during the night.”

The situation can be realised only if we are knowledgeable and not in illusion or delusion; if we are truthful and conscientious; if we are fair and just in outlook; if we strike harmony with others; if we follow the path of righteousness.

Hence achievement of freedom from fear is no mean achievement. A person who has overcome fear has reached a stage of elevated existence from where no obstacle is insurmountable and no challenge is too difficult to meet. A fearless person boldly steers his lifeboat forward. He is victorious in all his ventures because the absence of fear means that he is fully prepared and groomed, makes his best efforts and has full faith in the justice of the Almighty.

The path to fearlessness enjoins upon a person to work with patience, honesty and true knowledge. It calls for perseverance with truthfulness and an approach which is in harmony with the surroundings.

Fear is antithetical to progress and to life itself. It runs down a person’s energy level and thereby undermines the stamina for physical and mental work. It disturbs his inner harmony and subverts his intellectual faculty.

Fear doesn’t exist in the enlightened human being because he understands the truths of the situation confronting him and has transcended gain and loss; he has risen above pleasure and pain and is ready to embrace these material consequences as the will of the ever-benevolent creator. Hence, fear is overcome by treading the path of dharma covering righteousness and steadfast faith in the power of the almighty.

Victory lies in the zone of fearlessness. Success comes after fear is overcome. Vanquishing fear is essential to the progress and spiritual transcendence of man.

