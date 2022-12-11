Iron out the logical mind

The logical mind, which is the fundamental instrument through which you are trying to do everything, is only equipped to handle the duality of existence. But if you as a being become dual, you become a constant struggle. Two things that you divide as separate things, no matter what you do, you cannot put them together.

The logical mind is the one that has divided your perception of existence into many million pieces, and now it is trying to put it together. It is never going to happen. The more you use the logical mind, the more it builds up a certain level of tension within. If it is constantly strung like this, then one thing is, the very life energy in you will become weak over a while; it will lose its intensity and vibrance. All the sadhana is designed towards taking away this tension, which is happening because of dividing the two and trying to hold them apart or to put them together.

There is a beautiful incident in the life of Aesop, the fable writer. He always just loved to play with children and one day, as he was playing with them with a bow and arrow, a serious-looking wise man looked at it and said, “What is the purpose of a grown man wasting his life playing with children?” Aesop wanted to convey the message, so he took a bow that was strung, unstrung it, and just put it on the floor. This is the purpose. The wise man said, “I don’t get your message.” So Aesop said, “If you keep your bow constantly strung, over a while it loses its strength and intensity, and then it will be a no good bow. If you want to retain the strength and intensity of your bow, you must unstring it sometimes. Only then, it will be ready for use when you want to use it.” So that is all it is, and that is meditation—to unstring yourself.

Every kind of logic builds a certain tension. Once there is logic, there is room for argument, isn’t it? The more logical you become, the more horribly argumentative you become about everything in your life. Meditation is a way of unstringing this. Letting the mind just be there without employing the logical distortion—just being there. If your mind learns just to simply be there, it becomes like a piece of a mirror. The beauty of a mirror is that it has no face of its own. Logic has a face of its own. Have you seen that everybody has their own kind of logic? Why two people can argue endlessly about the same simple issues is simply because everybody’s logic has its own face. But a mirror has no face. You can reflect the whole mountain, or you can contain the sun in the little mirror.

So, once the mind goes beyond the duality of logic, it becomes like a mirror that can contain the whole existence, the creation, and the creator. Fundamentally, all spiritual sadhana is aimed at ironing out the logical mind. Once you become a piece of a mirror, anything can be contained in you because you have no face of your own.

Spiritual sadhana does not mean you making yourself into something other than what you are. It simply means erasing the false faces that you have created for yourself so that the mind becomes like a plain mirror that reflects everything the way it is, without any distortions.

Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary, and bestselling author. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2017. Isha.sadhguru.org

