Epics for children: Five pillars of Islam

Certain duties have been laid down in the Quran Sharif and other scriptures for every Muslim. All sects and denominations of Muslims agree on these. Hence, these have been called the pillars of Islam. The five pillars are:

1. Shahada: This is a belief in the supremacy of god. Islam teaches that there is one supreme god who alone is worth worshipping. This gives every Muslim confidence not to be afraid of anyone or anything in this world as long as they are on the right path. Islam does not mention any tribe, race, class, or nationality for which this religion is meant. This has given Islam a universal outlook.

2. Salat: Also called Ibadat or namaz, these are the daily prayers. Every Muslim is expected to pray five times a day. It is not necessary to go to a mosque for this purpose. A Muslim can pray anywhere in a clean space, provided their face is turned towards Mecca. Before prayers, Muslims wash their face and their hands up to the elbows, though it is not mandatory to take bath.

Arabia, where Islam originated, was a water-deficient region and there was often not enough water for bathing. In the prayers, a Muslim thanks god for everything that He has given. Those ill or travelling are exempt from prayers. These prayers are intended to grant modesty and gratefulness to Muslims.

3. Zakat: It means charity. It is mandatory for every Muslim to help the needy. At least one-fortieth of one’s income is to be given to charity. One can give more if one wishes. Charity does not mean donating to religious places but to the needy like the hungry, the homeless and the orphan.

4. Sawm: During the holy month of Ramadan, all Muslims fast. This is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and contains the day on which Quran was first revealed. During fasting, Muslims cannot eat or drink water from sunrise to sunset. Only pregnant women and those who are old or sick are given an exemption. One is expected to also abstain from displeasing speech and behaviour.

5. Hajj: It is the pilgrimage to Mecca that each Muslim is expected to make at least once in their life if they can afford it. Pilgrims perform seven counter-clockwise circumambulations of the black stone in Kaaba that is said to have been installed there by Prophet Jibril. They also perform the symbolic stoning of the devil by throwing stones at three pillars. Since Islam does not recognise any class differences among people, every person performing the Hajj can wear only two white sheets. No stitched clothes are allowed. A person who has performed Hajj is called a Haji and is highly respected in the community.

