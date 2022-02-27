STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virtue Makes One a Leader

In Chinese mythology, Shun of Yu is considered a prime example of virtue.

Published: 27th February 2022

In Chinese mythology, Shun of Yu is considered a prime example of virtue. His mother died when he was very young. His blind father remarried and soon he had a half-brother and a half-sister. Shun’s stepmother and half-brother treated him badly; forcing him to do all the hard work, and giving him the worst food and clothing. Shun never complained and always treated his family members with kindness and respect. Despite this, his stepmother threw him out of the house when he was barely an adult.

Due to his virtuous nature, people followed Shun wherever he went and he was able to organise people to work together and do their best. He went to Mt. Lishan where he tilled the land. Birds came to weed his rice and animals came to pull his plough. He went to Hebang and guided a potters’ village to create their best pottery. Shun went to Lake Lei and inspired a fishing village to resolve their disputes over fishing grounds and flourish. During a famine, he went back and fed his hungry stepmother, forgetting earlier injustices. Meanwhile, Yao, the Emperor of China, was worried about who would succeed him, because all nine of his sons were loafers. Yao asked his officers to suggest a suitable heir. They told him about Shun.

Yao decided to test Shun first. He married two of his daughters to Shun and made him a governor. Despite getting an office, Shun continued to work in the fields and was even able to convince the King’s daughters to work, though they were used to an easy life. This impressed Yao, but Shun’s stepmother and half-brother became jealous. They tried several tricks to kill him. Once, his half-brother put the barn on fire. When Shun climbed onto the roof to put the fire out, he removed the ladder; thus trapping Shun on the burning roof. Shun made a parachute out of his hat and clothes and was able to jump down safely. Another time, they tried to get him drunk and throw him into a dry well, burying him with stones and dirt. Shun was forewarned by his half-sister and had a tunnel dug for his escape.

Shun’s stepmother and half-brother repented their mistakes, so he forgave them. Yao was convinced of his worthiness and made him his successor. Shun indeed proved to be a worthy emperor. He organised the kingdom into 12 provinces, regulated waterways and standardised weights and measures. Shun was singled out by the greatest Chinese philosopher, Confucius, as a model of integrity and virtue. Shun is one of the rare figures in mythology who are remembered not for performing miracles but for leading their people with virtue.

