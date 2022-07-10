Brahmarandhra: A passage for life

Question: Namaskaram Sadhguru, sometimes I feel like there is some tension or a pulling sensation in the middle of my head. I can't understand what it is.

Sadhguru: On top of the head, there is a spot known as Brahmarandhra. When a child is born, there is a tender spot where the bone does not form till the child grows to a certain age. ‘Randhra’ is a Sanskrit word that means a passage, like a small tunnel.

This is the space through which life descends into the foetus.

The life process has the awareness to gauge whether this body is capable of sustaining it or not. So it keeps that trapdoor open for a certain period so that just in case it finds the body unsuitable for its existence, it will leave—and it does not want to leave from any other passage; it wants to leave the way it came.

There are many medical cases where stillbirth happens though, by all medical parameters, the foetus is healthy. This is simply because the life within is still choosing. If a being enters into a foetus and finds it unsuitable as it evolves, it leaves.

This is the reason why in Indian culture, many precautions were taken to create a certain atmosphere around a pregnant woman. This used to be done hoping that something better than who you are comes into your womb. Everything was done so that her body welcomes the right kind of being.

Brahmarandhra is an ‘Antenna’

There is a lot of talk about the Brahmarandra, and unfortunately, many people start imagining things happening on top of their heads. You need to understand that you will feel some sensation in whichever part of your body you focus on. You can experiment and see.

Focus on the tip of your little finger and see, you will feel so much sensation. These shouldn’t be mistaken as some great process happening within you. There are 114 chakras in the body, of which two are outside the physical body. If a dimension beyond your physicality becomes a continuously active process within you, then after some time, these two chakras which are generally dormant become active. If they become active, then suddenly it is like you have an antenna on your head!

Living on the Threshold

This is also always keeping you on the edge—on the threshold of life and beyond. It is the intention of a yogi to always keep himself on the threshold, so that any moment he wishes to, he will step out consciously. Especially for a yogi like me who floors his car, flies helicopters and plays football, for a yogi like me it is very important that I keep myself on the threshold. All yogis do, but I do it very much

so, just in case the helicopter crashes, I do not want to die unconsciously even there.

When you keep yourself on the threshold, it is safe. For someone who is not balanced, it looks very risky but actually, it is safer than driving on the streets because with tightrope walking, it is all you. On the street, it is not all you. A tightrope is much safer if you know how to do it. Once you have balance, there is no chance of accidentally falling off.

Don’t start thinking that you are on the threshold. If you feel some sensations in your body, it is alright. Either you continue to do your sadhana, or if you want to transform this energy into a bigger possibility, you must come to us. Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary and bestselling author. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2017. Isha.sadhguru.org