‘Siddha Walk’: An ancient yogic practice that helps achieve perfection

The word ‘Siddha’ resonates with ‘perfection’ in the ancient Himalayan traditions of yoga and spiritual practices. Its root word is ‘Siddh’—that, which is accomplished with ultimate perfection. Therefore, ‘Siddha Walk’ can be understood as a process of such a walk, which, when repeated over some time, can help its practitioner achieve perfection, who can reap its innumerable yogic and spiritual benefits. Siddha Walk is an ancient yogic practice, inherited from the great sages of the Maha Himalayas—to imbibe their secret technique to tap their innermost powers.

Also known as The Eight Walk and The Infinity Walk, Siddha Walk was designed, envisioned, practised, adopted and extensively spread by a series of ancient scholars and masters hailing from the Himalayas—namely Bhagwan Vyas Ji, Bhagwan Vashisht Ji, Bhagwan Vishwamitra, Valmiki ji, Bhagwan Parshuram Ji, Bhagwan Markandeya Ji, Maharishi Agastya Ji—with a single mission of the well-being and upliftment of humanity.

Spiritual significance

Siddha Walk has the power to not only accelerate your physical health but also elevate your mental and spiritual well-being. It is a dynamic system based on a scientific approach, which has the potential to drastically transform the human body and mind. In this walk, the shape of 8 or infinity plays a powerful role. This symbol also represents connection and how we transition from one task to the other. It shows how one’s acts or choices that one makes today lead to the next set of choices or tasks that one needs to perform.

How to practice

You walk in a specific pattern of shape 8, in a particular direction, at a certain speed with the right mindset. It is a dynamic walk practice that promises to evolve all dimensions—physical, mental and spiritual. Siddha Walk is recommended to be practised early in the morning, at sunrise. The practitioner needs to wake up before sunrise and have a glass of clean and energised water before getting out of bed. Freshen up, shower and offer prayers to the universe. Sit down in Siddhasana for 15-30 seconds (with each side), hold Siddha Mudra and chant ‘Om Siddhaya Namah’.

Duration of the walk

Each loop (south to north and north to south) should be done for at least 21 minutes, adding up to 42 minutes at a time. Each round of 8 should consist of21 steps—if the dimensions of the figure are marked correctly and you walk at a relaxed pace, then it will automatically add up to 21 steps.

How to conclude

After finishing the walk, sit under the sun for 11 minutes of meditation. Find a quiet place and sit down in Siddha meditation in Siddhasana with Siddha Mudra for 11 minutes. Allow your mind to relax completely and let the divine energies work on you as you meditate. Keep all thoughts away and breathe ina relaxed manner. Merge yourself with sunlight falling on the body and with the Universe. When you are done, gently open your eyes and come out of the meditation.

Physical benefits

The Siddha Walk is known to heal not only many diseases but can also help improve the mental and spiritual well-being of the practitioner. It unlocks our ability to find solutions and cures for any kind of disease, illness, and sickness that ails mankind.

For those who have Vitamin D deficiency, it is recommended to practise Siddha Walk early in the morning. When you do this consistently for three weeks, you will be able to see an improvement in your Vitamin D levels. The circulatory system is improved, which allows blood flow to every organ of the body. Early-morning walk in a fresh environment keeps our respiratory system healthy. Barefoot walk works on the sensory nervous system with pressure points being pressed upon. It improves the strength and flexibility of the muscles and ligaments of the foot. Barefoot walking on grass helps improve eyesight too. Additionally, as you concentrate on the 8 shapes, your focus and eyesight improve. The whole process can help cure various lifestyle diseases. It also:

✥ Removes anxiety, anger and irritability.

✥ Acts as a stress reliever.

✥ Helps you increase your energy levels to build your body strength and flexibility levels.

✥ Balances your nervous system.

✥ Improves posture and coordination, and strengthens the legs, back, arms and shoulders.

✥ Aids in relieving headaches, fatigue and insomnia



Spiritual benefits

With this walk, you gain the divine energy that is needed to overcome the suffering of humans. This heals any kind of problem in the body and mind because of karma. It stimulates energies to help you gain more confidence, and you are better coordinated in life. This helps in activating energy centres. The ultimate goal is to understand the phenomenon of life. The author is the Founder, of Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre, which has pledged to revive and popularise the techniques of Siddha Walk.

