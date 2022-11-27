Power of Plants for Vastu

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava By

We all know that plants are an integral part of our lives and without them, the human ecosystem will not survive. People wonder if plants have any other applications other than as a source of oxygen. Very few texts have been written in traditional Vastu about indoor plants, but a lot of emphasis has been given to the trees, which are planted outside the house.

In modern days, however, we live in apartments, row houses and independent floors, where tree planting is not admissible and moreover, we tend to utilise as much constructed area as possible. In such a situation, it is best to look for plants that can be planted on balconies and indoors. Here are the top seven plants whose subtle Vastu energies can be harnessed by homeowners:

Champa (Plumeria or Frangipani): According to Vastu, Champa is the best plant to bring the prana energy into your home. You can place it near the balcony doors, main doors and veranda to invite the auspicious energies to your living. These plants symbolise positivity and new beginnings and are also symbols of good luck.

Money Plant: It denotes growth in one’s profession and business. North, the Vastu direction for new opportunities, is the best place to keep a money plant. For better results, you can place it in a blue-coloured bottle. It can be placed indoors.

Tulsi (basil): Tulsi is considered a sacred plant in India. You can place it in the north or east direction of your home. It brings peace and harmony to the inhabitants’ minds and helps ward off negativity. It does require a few hours of sunlight every day, so it should be placed on balconies and be open to the sky area of your house.

Snake plant: With the property to purify the air, it is an ideal choice for polluted cities. It also reduces anxiety and stress. It is best to place the snake plant between the east and southeast of the house. Avoid placing it in the bedroom.

Jasmine: It can reduce tension and anxiety while promoting good sleep and meditation. The plant is also known

to draw good energy inside the house, help calm nerves and promote harmony among family members. It should be placed in the east balcony or in front of the main door. It requires plenty of sunlight and care.

Jade: It is associated with positive energy, growth and prosperity in Vastu Shastra. You can place them in the east, north and between the east and the southeast, but never in bathrooms and bedrooms. It can also be placed in the centre of your dining table. To invite success and blessings, you can place them near the main entrance.

Chrysanthemum: Called guldaudee in India, Chrysanthemum is a symbol of happiness, optimism, positive energy and good luck. It offers a peaceful and easy-going life. It should be placed in the living room. Avoid placing thorny plants and dead plants indoors.

