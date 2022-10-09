Embrace spirituality to gain true material prosperity

Mata Amritanandamayi By

Children, some people say the reason for poverty in Bharat (India) is her spiritual culture. But spirituality is not an obstacle to earning wealth or making material progress. On the contrary, spirituality fosters even material progress. Earning wealth has long been accepted as one of the goals of life, together with dharma (righteous living) and moksha (spiritual liberation). We must be careful, however, not to accumulate wealth unethically or for selfish reasons.

Long ago, the people of India were steeped in spirituality. For this reason, she was also materially prosperous. But gradually, some people started becoming greedier. They began to complete for wealth, power and position. Their pride and jealousy made them abandon dharma and forget god. Discord intensified, affecting the country’s unity and strength, and this, in turn, led to conquest by colonial powers. They plundered its wealth and left it bereft of riches. How hard it would be to sow a seed in a desert and nurture it until it sprouts and becomes a healthy sapling. Such is the state of this country; we must work hard to make it lush and green again.

Sadly, the truth is that we have not learnt even from such bitter experiences. The majority are focused on personal gain rather than national development. They do not realise that true material prosperity can be gained only by embracing spirituality. If we continue like this, forgetting our own heritage, we will suffer greatly for it.

Nature has provided enough for the country’s sustainable development. If we utilise our resources properly, there will be no poverty here. But after India became independent, we did not harness our natural resources properly.

Whereas other countries are turning deserts into farmlands, we are turning fertile fields into wastelands. Rural development is still not a priority. For this to happen, educated youth must go to the villages and make villagers aware of the government schemes supporting them. They should motivate people to regard the country as their home, and inspire people to use farmlands for agricultural activities. At the same time, the youth must also share our spiritual culture with the villagers.

Spirituality teaches us to give more than we take from society. When we assimilate spiritual principles, we become more considerate towards others. We will begin to see others as ourselves and be willing to share whatever resources we have with them. The ancient sages advised us to make money with a hundred hands and to share it with a thousand hands. If we assimilate this message, India’s future will be glorious.

The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian

