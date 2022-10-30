How to remove Negativity from the House

Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava By

Humans and animals alike have the inherent ability to recognise negativity in a space. It is our subconscious that warns us of the invisible negativity in space through what is commonly called the sixth sense. Yet some of us live in a negative place.

This happens because our logical brain, enhanced by our education, has subdued the sixth sense. Negativity can be due to several factors: earth activities below your homes, offices and factories, lack of prana energy due to poor design of the building, and accumulated negativity due to such thoughts or harmful intentions for others.

Negative energies exist and are present around us. Sometimes, despite trying to stay positive in our lives, bad energy can be present in the house. It can result in ill health, arguments, anxiety and quarrels in the family. It makes people lazy, depressed and bitter. Negative energy drains out positivity from the mind and body and makes you feel low and tired. If your house space feels stagnant, it may be time

to clear the negative and bad energies from the house.

So, here’s how to get rid of negative energy at home. Try these simple ways to clear out negative vibes and bring in new, healthy energy into the home. One of the first things you can do is to do a one-time removal of negativity from the house or office.

For doing that, you need a bowlful of sea salt. Sea salt is unprocessed salt, which is sourced directly from the sea. The salt we eat is iodised for health reasons, so it is important you distinguish between the two and not use edible salt for this process.

To remove negativity, sprinkle this bowlful of salt at various places in your home and leave it on the floor overnight. Broom away this salt in the morning out of the building. Any sluggishness causing the energy in the house will be removed from the home by performing this procedure. Salt has the power to soak all the negativity from the environment. Do not do this process more than once a fortnight.

The second method is to light the salt lamp in different places in your home. Like sea salt, rock salt also can soak negativity from space. If you feel there is negativity or sluggish energies in a particular room, light the salt lamp there in the evenings for about a fortnight and you will realise that the energies have improved in the room. The problem with salt lamps is that they accumulate negativity over time and eventually saturate.

So, make sure you discard the old salt lamp for a new one every six months. Aromas have a special significance in uplifting the positivity in a space. The smell of oranges symbolises positive things like sunshine and helps elevate the mood. You can spray orange essential oil in the house by diffusing a few drops in the water and spraying them on the walls in each room with a spray bottle.

Colours used in home décor not only impact the mood but also have therapeutic powers and can attract positive energy. Avoid excessive use of red, black or grey hues at home.

The balancing and restful qualities of light green make it apt for the living room and the bedroom as it reduces stress and has healing qualities. Pink brings strong positive energies into your environment. Use beige, cream, white and light blue at home for a soothing ambience. Adding yellow can neutralise bad energy.

Warmer shades like yellow will uplift the mood, creating a lively ambience. Moreover, light shades of yellow will make the room look spacious. The ceiling should be painted only white and no other colour. Darker colours tend to attract negative energies while making the space look smaller. Thus, you must avoid excessive use of such colours. Always keep the colour light and neutral if you want to invite positivity into the house.

Plants absorb toxins from the air, help filter negative energy and foster positive energy, serenity and good fortune. According to Vastu Shastra, keep the Champa plant (plumeria or frangipani) next to the main entrance or on a balcony; it can drive away all the negative energies and create good vibes. Please note that plumeria requires six hours of full sunlight and so it is best to grow it in balconies where there is afternoon sun; it’s a plant that’s difficult to grow indoors.

Another simple method to remove negativity from home is to burn sage leaves. Sage is an aromatic plant that is used for both medicine and food. Burn sage leaves and let the smoke purify the air in your home. Open a window before you start burning the sage, to let the smoke exit. Lighting camphor in a diffuser, especially during the evening, is a great way to improve positive energy. Sandalwood and lavender have amazing healing powers to neutralise bad frequencies.

Perform one or more of these simple methods to get rid of negativity, uplift the environment of the home and office, and live a positive life.

The author is a well-known Vastu and geopathic stress corrections consultant, and astrologer

