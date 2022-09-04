Home Lifestyle Spirituality

How to have a better work day

Keeping a work journal that’s dedicated to how you feel at work over the course of a week can be illuminating.

Published: 04th September 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

It is a good idea to take a step back and interrogate the ways in which you are working. Could you be happier at work? What are your current grievances? Are there any ‘quick wins’ for ways that you
can improve things?

Think about the following:
* Do you have a good work-life balance?
* Do you regularly work over your contractual hours? If so, is it because you are expected to? Is there a culture of presenteeism?
* What are your relationships like with your co-workers? Do you like your boss?
If you manage people, do you think you do a good job of it?
* Do you like the company ethos in general?
* Do you feel challenged and motivated in your work?
* Do you take regular breaks?
* How do you feel at the end of the working day? Tired, thirsty, hungry, frustrated,
unfulfilled, or like you have done your best?

Keeping a work journal that’s dedicated to how you feel at work over the course of a week can be illuminating. At the end of each day, make a note of how you have felt at work and any problems that have arisen. Is there a particular person who is causing you grief? Did you manage to take breaks? Once you have interrogated how you are feeling at work, think of some small actions you can take to improve your working life.

Extracted from Kaizen: The Japanese Method for Transforming Habits One Small Step at a Time
by Sarah Harvey

