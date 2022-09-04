Transcending planetary influence

Every object is actually reverberating every moment. Everything—every atom, every planet, every stone, everybody—is reverberating in a certain way. Each reverberation is unique in its own way—that is why it is what it is. Suppose I sit next to a table, and the table is reverberating in a certain way, if I allow the table to influence me, it can influence me, or if I make myself in a certain way, I can influence the table; this is the choice you have.

When we talk about planets having an influence over your life, planets are inanimate things, aren’t they? Mud and rock. Should inanimate things decide the course of human nature or should human nature decide the destiny of inanimate things? Human nature should decide, isn’t it? But right now people are allowing inanimate things to decide their course of life, their destiny.

If you are very well established, let any planet go anywhere, you will go where you want to go. If you are not so well established, everything can push and pull you, and make your life happen in so many different ways.

It is a poor way of living. For instance, for people who have certain types of mental imbalances, their imbalance gets exaggerated on the full moon and new moon days. But you don’t go crazy on full moon days; you pass through it quite well. Compared to those people, you are a little more stable. Things are happening in your body too because of a certain position of this object which is so big, yet you don’t go crazy. It all depends on how well-established you are. If you are so, let any planet go anywhere, you will go where you want to go. If you are not so well established, everything can push and pull you, and make your life happen in so many different ways.

When people say, “I am going to walk a spiritual path”, what they are saying in one way is “I am taking the course of my destiny into my hands. It does not matter who my father was, what my genes say or what the world says, I am going towards my liberation.” He is stabilising himself in such a way that outside influences will not determine the course of his life. He will determine the course of his life, and that is how life should be. Is there any truth to astrology at all? There is, I am not saying no. But it is not a deciding factor, you can always change it; it is just an indication.

If you look at a mango tree, the way it is growing, even if it has not yet flowered or fruited, if you know mango trees sufficiently, just by looking at the tree, the terrain, the atmosphere and how things are, you can make a prediction, “This tree may bear this many mangoes in a year’s time.” Just like that, if a person is a keen observer of various aspects of the human being—not just the physical, of everything that is happening with a human being—if that person looks at you, he can say where you will go in your life. But this is not a determined, final notice on you. You can always change it. If you live unconsciously though, you will go exactly where he says you will go. If you become conscious, then he cannot say where you will go.



Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary and bestselling author. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2017. Isha.sadhguru.org

