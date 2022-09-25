The Joy of Renunciation: Bhagavad Gita not a set of commandments, but advice based on facts

Jaya Row By

Renunciation is the theme of the Bhagavad Gita. It has, however, been misunderstood to mean giving up the good things of life and taking to asceticism and self-denial which puts off most people. True renunciation is giving up that which comes in the way of your success and happiness.

In the 18th chapter, Arjuna asks for the definition of the two most important concepts in Vedanta—sannyasa (renunciation) and tyaga (resignation). Krishna says sannyasa is giving up desire-driven action while tyaga is giving up fruit of action. Neither sannyasa nor tyaga implies giving up action. Action continues, giving up the two things that come in the way of excellence in action— desire from the past and anxiety for the fruit which belongs to the future.

Desire is the cause of action. Without desire, no action can be performed. You always have a fruit in mind which motivates you to act. While acting 100 per cent of the mind must be focused on the action, if the mind strays into the dead past or unborn future, it is not concentrating on the present. You commit errors and fail.

The grandeur and magnificence of renunciation lie in growth to a higher dimension, as a result of which lower fascinations drop. Remove the wrapper and relish the chocolate, remove the unpleasant aspects of life and enjoy the world. Renunciation is opening your mind to higher, more satisfying aspects of your personality while continuing to enjoy the lower joys. Yet it has been horribly misconstrued as giving up on things that are dear to us. As a result, people have given up the Bhagavad Gita.

Tyaga is of three kinds—sattvika, rajasika and tamasika. True or sattvika tyaga is the performance of obligatory action because it ought to be done, giving up attachment and fruit. You find fulfilment in the action. You have already obtained the fruit—immense joy in the moment as well as spiritual growth. You are then independent of the fruit, over which you have no control.

False or rajasika tyaga is giving up action that is troublesome, fearing physical discomfort. You do not want to go to the US for a vacation because getting a visa is so painful. Abandoning obligatory action out of delusion is tamasika.

It is not tyaga at all. Your only duty in life is to be happy, cheerful and full of joy and mirth. In the craze for money and all that it can buy, you give up happiness. This is the most unintelligent thing we all do.

The key is to espouse a higher cause, a nobler ideal. When a tennis player wants to be the first Indian to win Wimbledon, she has to be away from the family, give up many things she enjoys, and work hard at improving her game and fitness. But the joy of the Wimbledon title is so enticing that everything else pales in comparison.

Desire is the barrier that stands between you and your higher calling. Desire stands in the way of even obtaining the object of desire. To rise above desire you need to perform acts of yajna (sacrifice), tapa (penance) and dana (charity). Yajna is acting in a spirit of service for a higher cause. When your thoughts are anchored in the higher while you act in the world, the lower desires get starved and fall away.

Tapa is the discipline required to achieve the ideal. An athlete has to keep fit, a musician needs to do riaz, and a student must study. Only then will you achieve the goal. When your mind is focused on investing your energies towards the ideal, you will not indulge in anything that takes you away from the goal. The lower desires thus vanish.

When you do yajna and tapa, you become prosperous. Share the fruit with those who have contributed to your success—your coach, family, society, country, that Divine Power that has blessed you with so much. Dana is not charity; it is a dividend payout to the shareholders of your success.

Dana is an expression of gratitude for the infinite benevolence of nature. When you are concentrating on adding value to others and not thinking of yourself, selfish desires drop. You are prepared for meditation.

In the final stage when you are on the verge of Realisation, you need to let go of the last thought, the mantra, which is the last impediment. This is the final act of renunciation that takes you to the exalted state of Realisation.

Having given all that is needed for you to transform from an ordinary mortal to the extraordinary Immortal, Krishna asks you to do as you wish. For the Bhagavad Gita is not a set of commandments, but advice based on facts. It is now up to you to decide which way to go—remain imprisoned in the world or take off into the realm of the Spirit.

