'When one is humble, everything becomes a spiritual practice'

Children, humility is the first quality we ought to cultivate. Only one who is humble can receive God’s grace. We should be humble in look, word and action. In India, we can see the carpenter touching his chisel reverentially before starting work, or musicians bowing down to their instruments before playing them. The ancient sages bequeathed to us a culture that taught us to revere everything. They thus aimed to destroy the ego in us. While performing any action, we must not allow the thought that ‘I am doing it’ to arise. We must cultivate the awareness that we are able to act purely by the strength that God has lent us. We must regard work as worship. Humility and simplicity draw God’s grace.

Once, there lived a mahatma who was exceedingly humble. No matter what happened, he accepting both praise and abuse with humility. One day, a devata appeared and said, “I am pleased with your humility. I shall give you a boon. What would you like?” The mahatma declined the offer, but when the devata insisted, he said, “Unbeknown to me, may every one of my actions become a blessing to the world.”

“Let it be so,” the devata said and vanished. From that day, whatever his shadow fell on—including the land and all its beings, moving and unmoving—became blessed. The parched lands he walked through turned green. Withered trees and wilted plants revived and became heavily laden with blossoms and fruit. Wayside streams became filled with pure, fresh water. His presence revived the strength and spirits of the weary. It gave solace to grieving mothers and infused joy in the hearts of young children. The mahatma, unaware of this, continued his life as an ordinary man.

There is humility within us. It is our true nature. But we have never before tried to awaken it consciously. If we are still reluctant to behave humbly, nature will force us to do so. As we undergo bitter experiences in life, we will naturally learn to behave humbly. No matter how many noble qualities a person has, none of them will shine through if he lacks humility. Conversely, if he is humble, he will be well liked by everyone even if he has many shortcomings. Like water flowing down to the valley, God’s grace will flow to him.

Just as there is no difference between the ocean and its waves, and gold and ornaments made of it, there is no difference between the creator, god, and the created, the world. Essentially, they are one and the same—pure consciousness.

God is not someone who sits on a golden throne in the sky. God is the consciousness dwelling within all beings. The sun does not need candlelight. The ultimate state is that in which we are able to see all beings as one, loving and serving them selflessly. We need to reach this state.

It is difficult in the beginning. After grass grows to a certain height, it bends back down to the ground so that the seeds on it can go into the soil and grow into a new plant. Even if you straighten it upwards, it will eventually bend down again. This is a symbol of humility. When we develop this humility, everything becomes sadhana or spiritual practice. Very few people are lucky enough to get this attitude. It does not mean that we should not try; we must. The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian

