Finding peace through Yoga Vasistha

Arun Anand By

Yoga Vasistha, the syncretic philosophical text of Hinduism, is considered one of the most practical scriptures for self-awakening. The voluminous work, which has subsequently been abridged by several scholars for the convenience of seekers, can help achieve a work-life balance that most of us strive for, but find difficult to attain. The key message of Yoga Vasistha, attributed to Sage Valmiki, is that the world is the creation of the mind; so, let not your mind dwell too much on this illusion.

In the third shloka of the scripture—the dialogue between Lord Ram and Sage Vasistha—Sage Valmiki says, “Bhramasya jagatasya ‘sya jatasya kasavarnavat, apunah smaranam manye sadho vismaranam varam (This world-appearance is a confusion, even as the blueness of the sky is an optical illusion, it is better to not allow the mind dwell on it, rather it should be ignored).”

What this verse tells a seeker is that freedom from sorrow is possible when one is fully convinced that this world’s appearance is unreal. And this conviction arises when one studies the monumental scripture with diligence, sincerity and devotion.

Sage Valmiki says in another verse, “Aham baddho vimukttah syam iti yasya ‘sti niscayah, na tyantam ajno no taj jnah so smin chastre dhikaravan.” It explains the state of mind of the majority of people in today’s world and says that one who is neither ignorant nor enlightened qualifies perfectly to study this scripture. In other words, the one who feels “I am bound, I should be liberated” should study the dialogue between Lord Ram and Sage Vasistha.

The origin of this scripture has an interesting story. It begins with Sage Sutikshna asking Sage Agastya the fundamental question that we all grapple with: “Ubhabhyam eva paksabhyam yatah khe paksinam gatih, tathai va jnana larmabhyam jayate paramam padam (O Seer, please enlighten me on this challenge: which one of the two is conducive to liberation, work or knowledge?)” Sage Agastya replies, “As birds are able to fly with their two wings, so both work and knowledge together lead to liberation.” In other words, work or knowledge alone cannot lead to the supreme goal of salvation.

To explain it further, Sage Agastya narrates a tale. There once lived a holy man, Karunya, who had mastered the scriptures. But he seemed to have lost complete interest in life. His father Agnivesya was concerned and hence asked him the reason. The son replied that while on the one hand, the scriptures declared that one should fulfil scriptural injunctions till the end of one’s life; on the other hand, it is also said immortality can be attained only by abandoning all actions. Karunya asked his father what he should do as he is caught between these two doctrines.

To clear his doubts, Agnivesya told him a story in which a rajrishi (royal sage) by the name of Aristanemi went to do tapasya at Gandhamadana Hill after handing over the kingdom to his son. Due to the stringent austerities he observed, Lord Indra invited him to heaven. But the royal sage refused. After his refusal, Lord Indra sent his messenger back to him requesting him to consult Sage Valmiki before turning down the offer.

The royal sage was introduced to Sage Valmiki where he asked, “What is the best way to get rid of birth and death?” Responding to his query, Sage Valmiki narrated the dialogue between Sage Vasistha and Sri Ram.

This dialogue is primarily known as ‘Yoga Vasistha’.

This dialogue took place when Sage Vishwamitra came to King Dasrath’s royal court and asked him to send his adolescent son Sri Ram with him to deal with demons who were disrupting religious rites at his ashram. When Sri Ram was invited to the court, he appeared to be disillusioned with everything around him. He had just come back from a pilgrimage.

Ram asked in Dasrath’s court, “What is happiness? Can we have any happiness in the ever-changing objects of this world? All beings are taking birth but to die and all beings are dying to take birth again? How to end this cycle of birth and death and get liberated?”

In another verse, the human body is compared to a tree that is born in a forest known as samsara (repetitive existence). The mind plays on it like a restless monkey. This tree is the abode of crickets, that is, worries. It shelters the poisonous serpent of craving. The crow of anger dwells on it. Its fruits are good and evil. It supports the birds of senses. The formidable vulture of ego is seated on it even as it is completely hollow.

It is not meant to give happiness; it cannot give happiness as it is subjected to old age and death, and the insects of endless suffering are constantly eating it.

To many such queries, Sage Vasistha responds in this dialogue where he says the only way to attain bliss in this world is to bring one’s mind at peace and take the heart towards the Supreme Truth. This can happen through self-awakening and for that, one has to do self-effort. Sage Vasistha says fate has no role to play in this and those who desire salvation should divert the impure mind towards pure actions. This could be done by persistent efforts. And that is the essence of all scriptures.

(Anand is an author and columnist)





