Yoga: The ancient gift for the modern world

Yoga is a priceless boon the world has received from the ancient sages of Bharat. The word yoga means ‘coming together’ or ‘joining’. Thus, yoga means bringing together our body, breath, mind and awareness in the proper way. If we can control our bodies, we will be able to control our breath. If we can control our breath, we can control our minds. Such holistic progress is the aim of yoga.

Yoga can help us purify our internal organs, glands and nerves and promote their smooth functioning. Scientists have proven that the average person uses only a fraction of his physical and mental capabilities during his lifetime. Through yoga, however, one can further awaken and develop those abilities.

For example, say we have a supercomputer. If we were to use it merely to store our grocery expenses and balance our household accounts, what a waste of its capacity it would be. A supercomputer can store data for an entire city. Or imagine how wasteful it would be to use an entire lorry to transport just one child’s schoolbag to school.

Unfortunately, today, this is how man is using his body and mind. Yoga is the path to awakening our infinite potential and realising our inherent completeness, through the proper adjustment of the body, mind and intellect.

In everyday life, too, yoga helps increase our efficiency, health and happiness. In these modern times, when lifestyle diseases and mental illness are on the rise, the relevance of yoga continues to steadily increase.

Many people ask what is unique about yoga when compared to other forms of exercise. Any type of physical activity is beneficial for the body and mind. What is obtained from yoga, however, is far greater than what is obtained from mere exercise routines. Other systems aim to reduce the fat in the body and tone the muscles through fast movement, but yoga channels our prana-shakti in the right direction, promoting overall health, including that of our internal organs, helping them to function better. It purifies our nervous system, helps our mind and body relax, and mitigates disease. Additionally, it increases our mental strength and focus. It makes our muscles supple and strong. Yoga is more effective than any other exercise at reducing depression and maintaining cheerfulness.

There is a difference between physical and mental health. The former improves with exercise and movement. On the other hand, the mind requires stillness to be healthy. For example, if we are unable to sleep for a few days, we can start to feel our mental stability being compromised. When we sleep, it is without awareness, and it relaxes our mind and body. But yoga is done with awareness and is more relaxing than sleep for our body and mind, as well as for the clarity of intellect.

Yoga asanas are done differently than other forms of exercise. They are to be done slowly and require us to focus on our breath. Along with that, they require us to observe and remain aware of every movement of the body. Through this, the mind can be made calm and an experience akin to meditation can be created. In this way, yoga equally benefits the body, mind and intellect.

The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian

