The power of knowledge in pursuit of happiness

Atul Sehgal By

Knowledge is power’ goes the adage. This is an axiomatic truth relevant to all times and ages. As far as power is concerned, it has two components—the first is pure unsullied knowledge and the second is consciousness. When the two entities combine, power is generated. If we look at the course of the tumultuous history of the world, we find powerful saints and sinners; we meet invaders, despots, statesmen, visionary rulers and social reformers. History has been witness to villains as much as heroes in all walks of life. Thus, power has been seen to be associated with virtue and vice, good and evil alike.

The rapid development of science and technology, and its visible impact on human life, is a standing testimony to the power of knowledge. From ancient times through the medieval period to the 21st century, superior technology has been a key to military success in wars. In the world of business and commerce, institutions with greater knowledge and understanding of commercial and economic affairs always remain at a relative advantage. Knowledge of the secrets of business competitors gives an entity benefits in its operations.

Likewise, if we examine any other field of human activity like healthcare, sports, agriculture, aviation etc., we observe that knowledge upgrade and refinement have empowered mankind all the way.

The power of knowledge is further exemplified by the numerous schools of thought prevalent today that promote spirituality. When we see a spiritually developed person, we find him more rational, humanistic and righteous.

A spiritually enlightened person exhibits divine and sublime qualities that are associated with transcendence, the stepping stone to salvation. This knowledge empowers a person to deal better with mundane affairs and enables him to acquire contentment for otherworldly success.

In all walks of life, knowledge is empowerment. Today in India, we talk about women's empowerment. What is this if not the knowledge on the part of the woman on her rights and privileges, as also the understanding of the systems and provisions available to her to protect herself or redress her grievances caused by exploitation? The laws and bylaws available in society need to be known by the common people and this empowers them to use these legal provisions when situations warrant so.

In a democratic election, the power of individual votes becomes meaningful only if the voter has proper knowledge of the capabilities of the candidates. Furthermore, a voter also needs to have a reasonable understanding of the country’s polity and the issues in front of the electorate.

Proper knowledge of a physician or surgeon enables him to make a correct diagnosis, treatment and prognosis of the ailment. The power of knowledge is far more pronounced in the field of spiritualism. A person who knows metaphysical truths concerning human life, matter and the divine creator and sustainer remains well-aligned with the true purposes of human life. Such a person, who also has a clear comprehension of the tenets of dharma (righteousness), as a code of proper human conduct is generally able to make a success of his life.

It needs to be re-emphasised that knowledge must be true, pure and unsullied for empowerment. Incomplete knowledge or half-baked ideas or information based on hearsay may not be able to empower a person. Elements or strands of knowledge, that are not pure and in dissonance with eternal, divine truths, are detrimental to human happiness, success and progress. Such knowledge may empower people in the short term, but in the longer term, it becomes their nemesis. Human beings who are instinctually always in the pursuit of happiness and fulfilment need to embrace true knowledge to empower themselves for steady and sure progress towards their goals.

