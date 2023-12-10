Secret numbers to stardom

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap By

Movies and actors have a way of fascinating people all over the world. The love for art through the medium of films is something everyone can relate to. But, what makes some actors stand out and succeed?

It’s a big world out there, and the journey to success in the film industry takes different paths for different people. What are the qualities that make some actors truly special and successful? Although the dedication, struggle, and talent of the film stars cannot be ignored, numerology also plays a significant role in their stardom. According to it, the numbers you see every day hold a lot of secrets, which require decoding. This secret can either be for fame or name. Let’s analyze the numbers, that can help make you a celebrity too:

We all have our favorite actors. Many of us have looked up to their success; sometimes, even wanted to be like them. But, rarely have we wanted to know the reason and journey behind it. That is because it’s human nature to always think about the destination and not the journey. And, numerology guides a person’s journey to the path of success. For a better understanding of the relationship between numerology and fame, let’s take the example of some successful Bollywood actors:

Amitabh Bachchan

Everyone’s favorite, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, has stepped into his 80s, out of which he has dedicated 54 years to acting. His presence in a movie is remarkable. Did you know that he is associated with 11, a master number in numerology? He was born on October 11, 1942. That makes his personality number 2 (11; 1+1 = 2), which is ruled by the moon.

The person with 2 as their personality number is humble, emotional, gentle, and creative, but also gullible. Also, as Bachchan was born on the 11th, he inherited the personality traits of both 2 and 1. These traits include his charisma, magnetism, and his empathetic nature. This numerological alignment has contributed to the iconic actor’s fame.



Akshay Kumar

Before becoming the ‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood, Akshay was known as Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. Born on September 9, 1967, his personality number is 9. In numerology, it represents leadership, good problem-solving ability, a sharp mind, helpfulness, and a love for adventure, all of which is seen in the challenging stunts he performs in movies.

Furthermore, his destiny number is 5 (9 + 9 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 7 = 41; 4 + 1 = 5). People associated with this number have great enthusiasm, which can be seen in his performance. He is always energetic despite doing half a dozen movies every year.

Ajay Devgn

One of the most versatile actors who caught our eyes with his charismatic physique, Devgn always made us laugh with his role as Gopal in Golmaal. Born on April 2, 1969, his personality number is 2, and like Bachchan, he demonstrates similar personality traits.

One thing that differentiates him from Big B is his surname. Originally spelt as Devgan, he changed it in August 2009, removing ‘a’ from it. It was believed to bring better luck, and indeed, his career has

been nothing short of excellence since. After making the change, he delivered back-to-back hits, including Bol Bachchan, Son of Sardaar, Golmaal Again, Drishyam and Raid.



Hrithik Roshan

Known as Bollywood’s ‘Greek God’, Hrithik was born on January 10, 1974. His personality number is 1, which represents productivity, creativity, a desire to take a different way, and leadership. People with 1 as the personality trait number have the ability to take tiny details and combine them to create a larger outcome. He owns the skill of seeing the bigger picture. This is the secret to all the remarkable roles he has done in his career.

The above examples show that the world of numerology can put you in the limelight. It’s time to delve into the mysteries that numbers hold. After all, who knew that a simple combination of numbers could be a backstage pass to stardom? So, if you want to create your own success story, you must realize the impact of the energies of these numbers. What if your lucky number holds the secret to your red carpet moment?

Remember that the universe too has a numeric language.



The writer is chairman and founder of the All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Movies and actors have a way of fascinating people all over the world. The love for art through the medium of films is something everyone can relate to. But, what makes some actors stand out and succeed? It’s a big world out there, and the journey to success in the film industry takes different paths for different people. What are the qualities that make some actors truly special and successful? Although the dedication, struggle, and talent of the film stars cannot be ignored, numerology also plays a significant role in their stardom. According to it, the numbers you see every day hold a lot of secrets, which require decoding. This secret can either be for fame or name. Let’s analyze the numbers, that can help make you a celebrity too: We all have our favorite actors. Many of us have looked up to their success; sometimes, even wanted to be like them. But, rarely have we wanted to know the reason and journey behind it. That is because it’s human nature to always think about the destination and not the journey. And, numerology guides a person’s journey to the path of success. For a better understanding of the relationship between numerology and fame, let’s take the example of some successful Bollywood actors:googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Amitabh Bachchan Everyone’s favorite, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, has stepped into his 80s, out of which he has dedicated 54 years to acting. His presence in a movie is remarkable. Did you know that he is associated with 11, a master number in numerology? He was born on October 11, 1942. That makes his personality number 2 (11; 1+1 = 2), which is ruled by the moon. The person with 2 as their personality number is humble, emotional, gentle, and creative, but also gullible. Also, as Bachchan was born on the 11th, he inherited the personality traits of both 2 and 1. These traits include his charisma, magnetism, and his empathetic nature. This numerological alignment has contributed to the iconic actor’s fame. Akshay Kumar Before becoming the ‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood, Akshay was known as Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. Born on September 9, 1967, his personality number is 9. In numerology, it represents leadership, good problem-solving ability, a sharp mind, helpfulness, and a love for adventure, all of which is seen in the challenging stunts he performs in movies. Furthermore, his destiny number is 5 (9 + 9 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 7 = 41; 4 + 1 = 5). People associated with this number have great enthusiasm, which can be seen in his performance. He is always energetic despite doing half a dozen movies every year. Ajay Devgn One of the most versatile actors who caught our eyes with his charismatic physique, Devgn always made us laugh with his role as Gopal in Golmaal. Born on April 2, 1969, his personality number is 2, and like Bachchan, he demonstrates similar personality traits. One thing that differentiates him from Big B is his surname. Originally spelt as Devgan, he changed it in August 2009, removing ‘a’ from it. It was believed to bring better luck, and indeed, his career has been nothing short of excellence since. After making the change, he delivered back-to-back hits, including Bol Bachchan, Son of Sardaar, Golmaal Again, Drishyam and Raid. Hrithik Roshan Known as Bollywood’s ‘Greek God’, Hrithik was born on January 10, 1974. His personality number is 1, which represents productivity, creativity, a desire to take a different way, and leadership. People with 1 as the personality trait number have the ability to take tiny details and combine them to create a larger outcome. He owns the skill of seeing the bigger picture. This is the secret to all the remarkable roles he has done in his career. The above examples show that the world of numerology can put you in the limelight. It’s time to delve into the mysteries that numbers hold. After all, who knew that a simple combination of numbers could be a backstage pass to stardom? So, if you want to create your own success story, you must realize the impact of the energies of these numbers. What if your lucky number holds the secret to your red carpet moment? Remember that the universe too has a numeric language. The writer is chairman and founder of the All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp