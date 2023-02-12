Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Epics for children: The noble eightfold path

Our life experiences must shape our views.

Published: 12th February 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Gautama Buddha

Gautama Buddha

Gautama Buddha didn’t just offer a worldview in the form of the four noble truths, but also laid out a path to practise the right way of living for someone who has understood the truths. This is called the noble eightfold path in Buddhism. Out of the eight, the first two help us gain wisdom, the next three morality and the last three concentration.

Right view: A view that is free from all kinds of discrimination. Most of our views about the world are based on what we have read in books or heard from others. The Buddha laid emphasis on direct and experiential knowledge. Our life experiences must shape our views.

Right thinking: The kind of thinking that produces compassion and understanding. Thoughts of anger, fear, despair and hate can destroy our bodies and mind, and destroy the world. Right thoughts are free from greed, anger and delusion. When we see things as they are with the right view, we can have the right thoughts.

Right speech: Refraining from telling lies, and harsh, hateful, or useless speech. It is not just repressing such speech but putting the mind in a state where it would not want to make such a speech. It also means not getting into unnecessary arguments. When someone says something nasty to you and you have the opportunity to hit back at them with your words, but you resist the temptation, you are practising the right speech. When we write a letter, send an email, or use a mobile phone, we have an opportunity to practise the right speech.

Right action: Acting to protect and save. It is not simply refraining from killing, cheating, or stealing, but also having no desire to do these things. 

Right livelihood: Pursuing a livelihood that does not require cheating, crooked dealing, or misrepresentation. It also means not dealing in things that are dangerous or harmful to others, like selling weapons or slaughtering animals.

Right effort: Selective watering of seeds. Remember to water the good qualities and avoid watering the bad ones. It means not being sidetracked from our goals. When we are really focused on our goal, work becomes effortless.

Right mindfulness: To live our lives deeply by living in the here and now. We need to be aware of what is going on, at the moment when it is happening. We must live in the present, not in the past or the future.
Right concentration: Focusing on the present reality. Concentration should not be fixed on a single object, but should be dynamic. When the right foot is moving, we should know that the right foot is moving; when the left moves, we should know the left is moving.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gautama Buddha noble eightfold path Buddhism
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp