True secret of happiness lies in lifestyle in accordance with divine code of human dharma

Happiness is sought by every human. In the grinding wheel of mundane existence, material desires keep individuals constantly on the move. Wealth, power and fame provide humans happiness and satisfaction, but not steady fulfilment or bliss because material gains only serve to exacerbate craving.

In textual parlance, human happiness—at the individual or collective level—is also sought to be defined in terms of material parameters like per capita income and literacy level. But experience tells us that the entity called human happiness defies a concrete definition and remains abstract.

This is because, in our discourse, we fail to take a holistic picture of life. We consider only the temporal aspects and ignore the spiritual dimension of life. And the latter is far more important than the mundane.

The secret of happiness is something that mankind has all along sought to unravel. Man is programmed to constantly endeavour towards fulfilling his desires, and the process continues till none are left to be fulfilled. That is man’s ultimate destination; that is emancipation and salvation.

Hundreds of erudite persons and scholars have provided an exposition on the subject of happiness. Books by the dozens are available describing how a person can achieve all he desires. But there is the proverbial slip between the cup and the lip.

A theoretical message or blueprint is often difficult to practise and adopt in life. Time passes, and one generation of humans is replaced by the next. But mysteries and riddles about the true nature of the mind remain and the key to happiness continues to be an enigma.

Happiness is a state of the mind when all is well—the body is healthy and the mind is sound; when desires, cravings and longings do not create restlessness, frustration and dejection; when a person responds to both censure and praise in a balanced way; when he doesn’t exult in success nor frets at failure. How does man achieve this state? While stuck in the grinding mill of life, man has to live in moderation and regulation.

Lord Manu’s 10-point code of dharma lays down that to achieve an optimal life state, one must practise forgiveness, patience, truthfulness, moderation, honesty, cleanliness of body and mind, acquire true knowledge, refine the intellect, control the senses and abjure anger. The sustained practice of this 10-point code of righteous conduct is the true religion, which generates true happiness. This elevates a man physically, mentally, intellectually and spiritually. This is a fast-track corridor to happiness and bliss.

True knowledge forming an element of this code connotes knowledge of metaphysical entities—God, souls and matter. It means knowledge of the purpose of mundane life and the knowledge of the body, mind, intellect and soul. It also includes knowledge of maintaining mind, body and intellect in a healthy condition.

As per Hindu scriptures, there are three types of sorrows that afflict human beings. These are: Adhibhautik (those caused by other human beings, animals or other creatures), Adhidaivik (those caused by natural calamities like earthquake, flood, typhoon, tsunami, famine or epidemic) and Adhyatmik (those caused by disease, injury or non-fulfilment of desires). The 10-point code of universal human religion encompasses action that strikes at the root of the sorrows.

Happiness cannot be attained without action; no one who is an idler and indolent can ever be happy. Happiness cannot be attained by material acquisition or self-aggrandisement. Happiness comes through caring and sharing. The Vedas exhort human beings to be action-oriented and focus on the performance of their duties. Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. Perseverance pays.

The Vedas declare that action by the right hand brings the fruit of success in the left hand. All this philosophy is rational and scientific with no room for superstition and blind faith.

Thus, happiness is the outcome of a lifestyle in accordance with the divine code of human dharma. In practical terms, the universe operates according to the law of cause and effect. As you sow, so shall you reap. To get happiness, you have to give happiness to others—humans as well as non-human living beings. By selfless service and beneficent actions, you vouchsafe happiness for yourself.

