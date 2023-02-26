Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Sadhuru's take on ensuring that your life is always in forward gear 

What you mean with your question is that you want to be in forward gear, not reverse gear.

Published: 26th February 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Walking, jogging, exercising

For representational purposes (Photo | Ashitha Jayaprakash)

Question: Sadhguru, I observe that when I miss my kriyas, I go back to my old compulsions and they take over me. I know there is a transformation in me, but when will it be permanent? How can I make those permanent changes so I never fall back?

Sadhguru: The kriyas are not about permanent change, but about continuous change. There is no such thing as permanent change. There is permanence only about death. Life must be changing continuously. Kriyas will assist a continuous changing process—every day must be new terrain. If you are afraid of new things, that is your problem, but every day you must be stepping into something new. That is a good life.
Even when I was very young, people would ask me, “What will you settle down into?”

I said, “Only once I will settle down—into earth. Till then I am not settling,” because settling means you are looking for some permanence. If you look for permanence in a transient life, all you will create is
a hallucinatory life.

The reason why so many people have lost control over their thought processes and are going crazy in their minds or are in a state of mental diarrhoea all the time is that they are trying to bring permanence. Permanence means stagnation. Stagnation means death. That is not the way of life. Your existence is not permanent, so how can you bring permanent transformation?  

What you mean with your question is that you want to be in forward gear, not reverse gear. You must be in movement, but forward, not backwards. If you know how to drive, you understand that it goes backwards if it comes to the letter R. R does not mean roaring forward, R means reverse. Generally, that is the language understood in the automobile industry. Tomorrow, if someone creates a rocket car and they put RR, which means roaring, that will be bad language because everyone has agreed that R means reverse. D does not mean death—D means drive. But at the same time, if you do not drive properly, it means death.
A certain symmetry of language is accepted. For example, we know what each road sign means.

Otherwise, each one of us would do different things. Similarly, if you understand that if you are doing kriya you are rolling forward, and if you are not doing kriya you are rolling backwards, then you just have to do it. You must put it on D, not on R. If you put it on R and stamp down on the throttle, boom. Nothing wrong with the reverse gear, it is just that your neck may break trying to look back. D is easier to drive.
If you had eyes at the back of your head, you could go in reverse gear and the companies would provide six gears on the reverse. It may happen once self-driving cars come. On the railway track, the engines go both ways.

The only problem is, you do not have eyes on the back of your head, so we decided to drive the way we do right now. If you understand that when you put it on kriya mode, you are rolling forward, no kriya mode, rolling backwards, then you have the answer.

Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary and a bestselling author.
He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2017. Isha.sadhguru.org

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sadhguru spirituality Life
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp