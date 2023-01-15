Let every day be a New Year’s day

Jaya Row By

The New Year is about celebration and fun, excitement over new beginnings. But the euphoria soon dies down and we are back to the grind, all our resolutions forgotten. How do we sustain the enthusiasm and freshness throughout the year?

Fix a higher goal—one you are passionate about. Then every morning you will wake up enthusiastic and energetic to pursue it. People go through the motions of their job without any motivation to do their best or to contribute to the company or customer. This leads to boredom and dejection. You miss the golden opportunity to discover your talent and realise your potential.

The Bhagavad Gita asks us how we could fall into this dejected state when we should be happy and blissful. Krishna speaks of the state of perfection that every human being is heir to.

He defines perfection and prescribes a clear pathway to that state in simple, actionable steps.

It is desire that keeps us stunted, bonsai-like. The formula is—human minus desire equals god. Desire comes in the way of success. Chase after a desire and the object of desire eludes you. Turn your back on it and the object comes to you. The Bhagavad Gita does not ask you to give up desire. It is not possible for anyone to do so. Just do what you have always done—escalate to a higher, more fulfilling desire.

How have you grown from infancy to adulthood? At every stage, you conceived of a higher state, struggled for it and achieved it. From having only a rattle for entertainment, you moved to toys, gadgets, teenage delights and adult aspirations. Relive this growth-propelling mode. To resist escalation to higher enjoyment is like the caterpillar lamenting it must quit the leaf to soar aloft, sip honey and bask in the sun.

In Plato’s metaphor, while the rest of his people were content to live in a dark cave, one young man thought there had to be something beyond their little cave and decided to explore. He found his way out and found this beautiful, magnificent world. Life as we know it, is pretty much like the cave. We experience boredom, fatigue and depression. We suffer the pangs of attachment. We experience deprivation when we are blessed with abundance. We experience sorrow when we should be deliriously happy.

All we need is inspiration. A mother who is inspired to do her best for her child breaks through physical barriers to excel. A scientist on the verge of an important discovery rises above physical limitations as

well as emotional hang-ups. Finally, when you are consumed by the spiritual goal you smash through

all barriers.

Begin by developing the intellect. Move away from impulsive, thoughtless living to a life led by the intellect. When the intellect is strong, you become objective, powerful and in control of your life. The intellect guides you through sense enjoyment, emotional interactions as well as intellectual pursuits. Invest in fortifying the intellect.

We are a country with the largest young population. We can achieve miracles if we come together and work for a higher goal. There is little we can accomplish alone, however brilliant we may be. But even ordinary people can bring about magical results if they come together. So set a goal beyond yourself. Inspire your teammates with it. Focus on the common chord that binds us and not on the differences that do not matter. India has always been a source of powerful inspiration. We are not short on talent either. All we need is a common goal. We need to work in a spirit of cooperative endeavour and strive for perfection. If each one does our bit to the best of our ability, we will rise to the highest state of perfection. Every single human being is designed for excellence. Let this be your inspiration to keep going.

The New Year is about celebration and fun, excitement over new beginnings. But the euphoria soon dies down and we are back to the grind, all our resolutions forgotten. How do we sustain the enthusiasm and freshness throughout the year? Fix a higher goal—one you are passionate about. Then every morning you will wake up enthusiastic and energetic to pursue it. People go through the motions of their job without any motivation to do their best or to contribute to the company or customer. This leads to boredom and dejection. You miss the golden opportunity to discover your talent and realise your potential. The Bhagavad Gita asks us how we could fall into this dejected state when we should be happy and blissful. Krishna speaks of the state of perfection that every human being is heir to. He defines perfection and prescribes a clear pathway to that state in simple, actionable steps. It is desire that keeps us stunted, bonsai-like. The formula is—human minus desire equals god. Desire comes in the way of success. Chase after a desire and the object of desire eludes you. Turn your back on it and the object comes to you. The Bhagavad Gita does not ask you to give up desire. It is not possible for anyone to do so. Just do what you have always done—escalate to a higher, more fulfilling desire. How have you grown from infancy to adulthood? At every stage, you conceived of a higher state, struggled for it and achieved it. From having only a rattle for entertainment, you moved to toys, gadgets, teenage delights and adult aspirations. Relive this growth-propelling mode. To resist escalation to higher enjoyment is like the caterpillar lamenting it must quit the leaf to soar aloft, sip honey and bask in the sun. In Plato’s metaphor, while the rest of his people were content to live in a dark cave, one young man thought there had to be something beyond their little cave and decided to explore. He found his way out and found this beautiful, magnificent world. Life as we know it, is pretty much like the cave. We experience boredom, fatigue and depression. We suffer the pangs of attachment. We experience deprivation when we are blessed with abundance. We experience sorrow when we should be deliriously happy. All we need is inspiration. A mother who is inspired to do her best for her child breaks through physical barriers to excel. A scientist on the verge of an important discovery rises above physical limitations as well as emotional hang-ups. Finally, when you are consumed by the spiritual goal you smash through all barriers. Begin by developing the intellect. Move away from impulsive, thoughtless living to a life led by the intellect. When the intellect is strong, you become objective, powerful and in control of your life. The intellect guides you through sense enjoyment, emotional interactions as well as intellectual pursuits. Invest in fortifying the intellect. We are a country with the largest young population. We can achieve miracles if we come together and work for a higher goal. There is little we can accomplish alone, however brilliant we may be. But even ordinary people can bring about magical results if they come together. So set a goal beyond yourself. Inspire your teammates with it. Focus on the common chord that binds us and not on the differences that do not matter. India has always been a source of powerful inspiration. We are not short on talent either. All we need is a common goal. We need to work in a spirit of cooperative endeavour and strive for perfection. If each one does our bit to the best of our ability, we will rise to the highest state of perfection. Every single human being is designed for excellence. Let this be your inspiration to keep going.