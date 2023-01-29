Sleeping right for prosperity

Vastu Acharya Manoj Shrivastava By

Vastu is a traditional Indian system of architecture and design that seeks to align buildings and structures with the natural forces of the universe. According to Vastu principles, different types of energies exist in the environment, including cosmic, solar, lunar and terrestrial. These energies can affect the health, prosperity and overall well-being of the people living in a Vastu-compliant structure.

A lot of importance has been given in Vastu to placement and elements. Different directions are suited for different activities. Similarly, different elements are assigned to different directions. Here are some secrets for your bedroom to not only make it Vastu-compliant, but also help you with a good night’s sleep.

Orientation: The master bedroom should ideally be in the southwest corner of the house, as this direction is the most auspicious for this room. The bed should be placed in the southwest corner of the room. You should be sleeping such that your head is towards the south or east. Since in many apartments that may not be possible, you may designate the room in the East, West or South as the master bedroom.

Lighting: The bedroom should have plenty of natural light and be well-ventilated to promote a healthy flow of energy. Avoid placing the bed directly under a window or near a door, as this can create a draft and disrupt sleep. Hang curtains or blinds that can be closed at night for privacy and to block outside light.

Colour scheme: The colours of the bedroom should be soothing. Use earthy colours like mustard yellow, beige, pale blue or lavender. Avoid bright colours, as they can be stimulating and disruptive to sleep.

Furniture placement: The bed should be placed in a way that it’s easily accessible from both sides, and there should be enough space around it to move freely. Keep the room clutter-free and avoid placing the bed under a beam, as it can create a feeling of pressure and discomfort.

Electromagnetic radiation: Try to keep electronic devices such as TV, computer and phone out of the bedroom, as they emit electromagnetic radiation, which can disrupt sleep and cause pain and discomfort.

Mirrors: Avoid placing mirrors in the bedroom, as they can create a feeling of instability and disrupt the flow of energy. If that is not practical, avoid placing mirrors opposite the bed as it can disrupt sleep.

Plants: Place a few indoor plants in the bedroom, as they can purify the air and promote

a sense of calm and tranquillity, and bring positive energy.

Box bed: Avoid storage below the bed. Though it is considered to be space-saving and practical, the storage below the bed makes it unhygienic and disturbs sleep. It also accumulates negative emotions and energies, which can not only hamper your sleep but also cause health troubles.

Temple: Avoid placing your home altar in the bedroom, especially in the master bedroom. In a bedroom, it is difficult to maintain the piousness of the altar and it results in a rift between the couple.

Stuffed toys: They are the favourites of both children and adults. Many people find it difficult to sleep without cuddling their pet toy. Stuffed toys, however, not only are unhygienic as they are soaked

in saliva and sweat, but also absorb the emotions of their users. Generally, these toys are not washed for months and sometimes years. Hence, it is best to gradually get rid of the habit of sleeping with them.

Photographs: Placing a photograph of a happy family or happy couple on the bedside table is considered good for the overall relationship. For better ties, you can place figurines of a pair of swans on the bedside table. Avoid hanging pictures of your ancestors in the bedroom.Keep the bedroom clean, and make sure the bed is comfortable and supportive for a good night’s sleep.

The author is a well-known Vastu and geopathic stress corrections consultant,and astrologer

