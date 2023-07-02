Convert a Chattering Mind into a Chanting Mind

Swami Sukhabodhananda By

Someone asked the Buddha, “So many people are listening, but has anybody become enlightened? You are an enlightened soul, but none of your students seem enlightened.” The Buddha said, “Go and ask my students what they want.” The man did so. Some said they wanted to be close to the Buddha, some wanted to serve him, some wanted to get married and some wanted to become celebrities. He came back to the Buddha and repeated what he had heard. He said, “See now, nobody wants to be enlightened.”

Most of us are not committed to being enlightened. We hear the words, but deep within ourselves, we do not believe in them. Hence, we will never be enlightened.

When scientists split the atom, there was an atomic explosion, which is what happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. No amount of change in matter can bring completeness in life. The rishis have created a different kind of inner explosion called sphota. They know that any amount of change in matter, however powerful, will not lead to any change.

We should feel this experience. Take a beautiful coat, for example. We need a hanger to put it on. The hanger is not important, but since the coat is beautiful and expensive, it is important to hang it. Our rishis realised that the world of objects is like a hanger. Our minds are like beautiful coats. The rishis worked on the explosion of the mind and its transformation because the hanger is secondary.

In contrast, Western scientists exploded matter, but no amount of transformation of matter can change human consciousness. The atom of the mind is Omkara. When we chant Om, there is an explosion inside and energy is released. The mind is truly transformed by the practice of Omkara. Sphota happens when our infatuation with the world comes down, when we decode our dreams and learn, and when we know how to end in sleep. The inner explosion that happens is called kundalini jagran.

There is a way we can chant externally. There is a way we can chant mentally and then our being itself chants without us chanting. It is called anahata nada, which is an entire style of chanting. Om is a highly mysterious word. When it is chanted properly, it is vedyam pavitram Omkara. If we can experience silence, we will be awakened. It is said the four Vedas are hidden in the word Om.

We need fertile minds to practise this. Even the best of seeds sown in infertile soil will not sprout. Therefore, this cannot just be taught. If we do not realise the silence when chanting Om, life can be confusing. Hence, people develop bad habits. It is because they do not know how to keep their minds still, and so everything becomes confusing.

One should also have the discipline of having sattvic food. Eating the right type of food enables our brains to become sharper. Pure food and deep breathing are essential.

The other discipline is practising ekagrata—being in the present moment. When we focus completely, our minds become empty. The next discipline is seeing what is essential and unessential. We do not need to waste our energy seeing everything and everyone.

These disciplines help one to convert a chattering mind into a chanting mind and then discover the silence deep within.

Swami Sukhabodhananda is an international management spiritual & corporate guru (For more details on his online workshop ‘Spiritual Warrior’, starting July 3 and 17, email: support@prasannatrust.com)

