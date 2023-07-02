Tips to Improve Your Love Life  

Vastu Acharya Manoj Shrivastava By

Are you looking for ways to spice up your love life or attract a new love interest, or simply enjoy more happiness and pleasure in your life? If yes, you might want to harness the power of Vastu for your bedroom. By following some simple principles, you can enhance the energy flow of the space and make it cosy and romantic. Here are some of the best Vastu secrets to attract love.

Choose the Right Location for Your Bedroom: According to Vastu Shastra, the bedroom is the most important space in a house when it comes to love and relationships. Therefore, you should choose a location that is conducive to intimacy. The ideal direction is the southwest corner of the house. It is associated with stability, security and loyalty, which are essential for a healthy and lasting relationship. The southwest corner also represents the element of earth, which provides a grounding energy for your love life.

Avoid having your bedroom in the northeast corner. This direction is associated with clarity, spirituality and enlightenment, which are more suitable for meditation and worship than romance. The northeast corner also represents the element of water, which can create instability and confusion in your love life.

Place Your Bed in the Right Position: The placement of your bed affects the quality of your sleep, intimacy with partner, and overall well-being. Its best position is against a solid wall in the southwest corner of the room. This arrangement can help you deepen the bond with your partner and foster a feeling of trust and security in your relationship. You should also make sure that your head faces south while sleeping, as this can help you relax and recharge your energy. Avoid placing your bed under a window or a beam, as this can create stress, cause disturbance in your sleep and affect your health and mood. You should also avoid placing your bed in between two doors or opposite the door, as this can create restless and unstable energy in your bedroom.

Choose the Right Shape and Size for Your Bed: The ideal shape for your bed is square or rectangular, as these represent stability, balance and symmetry. Irregular shapes like round or oval can disturb the energy flow in the room and create disharmony and conflict between you and your partner.

The ideal size for your bed is single or queen, as these are suitable for couples who want to share their space and intimacy. You should avoid using a king-size bed or two beds or mattresses joined together, as these can create a gap or separation between you and your partner.

Choose the Right Colours and Decorations: The colours and decorations can affect the mood and ambience of the room, as well as the attraction and affection between you and your partner. The best colours for your bedroom are soft and soothing hues like pastels, pinks, peaches or creams. These can help create a warm atmosphere that invites love and passion. You should avoid using bright, harsh or dark colours such as reds, blacks, blues, or yellows, as these can create a tense and aggressive energy that repels romance.

The best decorations for your bedroom are beautiful and meaningful items that represent love and togetherness. You can use artwork, photographs or figurines that depict couples, flowers, hearts or birds. You can also use candles, plants, or fresh flowers to add natural elements and fragrances to your room. You should avoid using mirrors, computers, TVs or single items in your bedroom, as these can create distraction, confusion or loneliness in your love life.

By following these Vastu tips, you can enhance the energy flow and transform your bedroom into a sanctuary of love.

The author is a well-known Vastu and geopathic stress corrections consultant, and astrologer

