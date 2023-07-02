Unity in Diversity: Caring for Nature   

Gaurav Yadav By

When we look closely at the epics of different religions, we find some common principles expressed in diverse ways. One such is ‘Caring for Nature’. All religions accord a place of respect to nature and enjoin humans to look after and preserve it for future generations. Many religions believe that nature is another form of god. Hindus consider most features of nature like rivers, mountains and trees sacred and worship them. The opening verse of the Isha Upanishad says, “Everything in the universe belongs to the Lord. Therefore, take only what you need, which is set aside for you. Do not take anything else, for you know to whom it belongs.”

Sikhism believes that the purpose of human life is to be in harmony with Earth and the elements of nature. Sri Guru Granth Sahib says, “Men, trees, pilgrimage places, banks of sacred streams, clouds, fields, islands, spheres, universes, continents, solar systems, the sources of creation, egg-born, womb-born, earth-born, sweat-born, oceans, mountains and sentient being; He, the Lord, knows their condition, O Nanak. Having created beings, the lord takes care of them all.”

In Ecclesiastes, part of the Ketuvim (writings) of the Hebrew Bible, it is said that god took Adam around the Garden of Eden and told him, “Look at my works! How beautiful and praiseworthy they are. Everything that I have created, I created for you. Take care not to damage and destroy my world, for if you destroy it, there is no one to repair it after you.” In Deuteronomy, the fifth book of the Jewish Torah, there is a prohibition against ba’al tashchit—the destruction of fruit trees when the Jewish people wage war against a city.

Buddhism lays down several rules related to nature in the Vinaya (rules) for its monks to ensure that they do not knowingly harm any life form. Monks can only eat fruits that lack seeds or have been damaged by someone. Monks cannot cut or burn or, otherwise, kill a living plant. One of the most-read Buddhist scriptures, the Dhammapada (a collection of the teachings of the Buddha), says, “As a bee—

without harming the blossom, its colour, its fragrance—takes its nectar and flies away, so, should the sage go through a village.”

The resources of our planet are getting depleted and degraded due to over-exploitation. Climate change is affecting each one of us. We would do well to keep in mind that caring for nature is not only our duty as global citizens, but is also called upon by our faith.

