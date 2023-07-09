Overcoming defects in birth chart; types of 'doshas' in human life and how to deal with them

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap By

Do you feel you are struggling in life, and facing unnecessary challenges and obstacles? Have you ever thought about what could be the reason? These struggles could be attributed to the presence of janam doshas, also known as birth defects in your birth chart (kundali). Here’s what janam doshas are, their effects and how to overcome them.

Amavasya: According to the Panchang calendar, Amavasya comes 15 tithis after Purnima. This is considered an inauspicious period. So, if the person is born on Amavasya, he/she faces issues such as disgrace, poverty, disharmony, problems related to progeny, and disrespect from family.

Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi: It is the period that comes after Purnima and before Amavasya, and is considered inauspicious. Here ‘Krishna’ suggests black; the moon disappears totally during this period. And if the person is born in this period, they will face issues with self, finances, marriage, and progeny.

Bhadra Karna (Vishti tithi): It is inauspicious for new beginnings. If a person is born with Bhadra Karna dosha, they may face unnatural death or death-like suffering. So, one should avoid starting new ventures or conducting auspicious events during this time.

Ek Nakshatra Janam: It means that the person is born during the same nakshatras in which one of their family members was born. For example, if a person is born during the same nakshatras as their parents or siblings, he/she will face difficulty in career. It also suggests the death of a family member who was born with the same nakshatras.

Sankranti: The Sun transfers from one Zodiac sign to another when it’s on 0°. During Sankrant, the Sun’s position is between 29° 44 minutes and 0° 16 minutes. If a person is born under these circumstances, it causes suffering and even death.

Kranti Samya or Mahapta dosha: Auspicious ceremonies like marriages are prohibited during this period. It has a bad impact on married life. Also, during this dosha, black magic or tantrik activities are at their peak.

Sun Dosha: This occurs when the Sun and Rahu or the Sun and Ketu are present in the kundali. It happens if the Sun is weak or in a malefic position in the person’s birth chart. Its impacts include a lack of confidence and energy, and the person becomes more lazy.

Moon Dosha: It occurs when Moon and Rahu or Moon and Ketu are present together in the kundali. Formed due to the weak or malefic position of the Moon, this dosha’s impacts are mental instability, relationship problems, and health issues.

Vaipat Duryoga: Of the 27 yogas in astrology, it is considered the most unfavourable or inauspicious. It brings effects like setbacks, mishaps, bad fortune and misery.

Yamghantak Yoga: Also known as Yamagandam or Yamaganda, this yoga is considered an inauspicious period in Vedic astrology. During Yamghantak Yoga, it is generally advised to avoid starting new ventures, initiating important projects, or making significant decisions. It occurs when the combination of weekdays (varas) and nakshatras coincide. Some examples of specific combinations are Sunday-Magha, Monday-Vishakha, Tuesday-Aadra and so on.

Tithi Kshaya: It happens when a certain period has an incomplete or missing lunar day or tithi. Hindu astrology uses a lunar calendar system, which divides the month into 30 stages. Tithi Kshaya is seen as an unlucky time, and it is said to hurt several activities. In general, it is advisable to postpone beginning new projects, significant events, or crucial decisions in this period.

Dagdhadi Yoga: When specific alignments of weekdays (varas), lunar days (tithis), and lunar months (masas) occur, Dagdhadi Yoga is created. Its combinations can take many forms, but here are a few: Sunday - 12 (Dwadashi); Monday - 11 (Ekadashi); Tuesday - 5 (Panchami) etc.

Trikhil Janam: This dosha occurs when a girl is born after three boys or vice versa. According to Brehat Parashar Hora Shastra, this dosha affects the last child.

Tula Mass: When the person is born with a Libra Zodiac sign with the influence of the Sun over it, Tula Mass dosha occurs usually in October.

Sarp Shirsha: This dosha happens during the Surya Chandra Yoga Amavasya—when Anuradha nakshatra is in the 2nd or 3rd stage. In November, when the Sun shifts into the Scorpio Zodiac sign, it causes a negative effect on the person.

THE REMEDIES

According to Brihat Parashara Hora Shastra, these doshas can be overcome with the help of certain religious practices. These include:

● Perform havan with 108 or 28 aahuti of prescribed fuels and cooked food with the recitation of mantras of the Sun and the Moon. Later sprinkle the water on the child born and his parents.

● Have an idol of Lord Shiva. It should have a new moon on the forehead, a white garland around the neck and three eyes. The idol should be dressed in white robes, be seated on a bull, be two-armed and carry Vara and Abhaya.

● Worship or puja of Lord Vishnu and other deities on auspicious lagnas

● Perform havan with 108 ahuti along with the recitation of Lord Vishnu mantras

● Go around a peepal tree 108 times

● The yajna of the nine planets should be performed to obtain relief from the evil effects of the birth at Sankranti

● A clean spot in the eastern part of the house should be purified by besmearing with cow dung

