Unity in diversity: God is within us

When we look closely at the epics of different religions, we find some common principles expressed in diverse ways. One such is ‘God is within us’. In the Christian Bible, the New Testament has the Gospel of Luke. In the 17th chapter, the Pharisees, a group of Jews opposed to Jesus, asked him when the kingdom of God would come. Jesus replied, “The kingdom of God cometh not with observation: neither shall they say, Lo here, or Lo there, for, behold, the kingdom of God is within you.”

One of the all-time great writers, Leo Tolstoy, wrote a non-fiction titled The Kingdom of God is Within You, which resulted from 30 years of analysis and laid out an alternate model for a Christian society that would be based on universal love.

Poet-saint Kabirdas said: jyon til maahi tel hai jyon chakamak mein aag, tera saai tujh hi mein hai, jaag sake to jaag.(Just like there is oil inside sesame, there is a fire inside flint; God is within you, wake up if you can.) Sufism, a mystic sect within Islam that focuses on purity, spirituality and asceticism, believes that one must look inwards to reach god.

The Sufis focus more on the spiritual aspects of religion and aim to obtain a direct experience of god by becoming more aware of their intuitions and emotions. A prominent Sufi, Sheikh Muzaffer, said, “Within you is that which transcends the entire universe.”

The Shvetashvatara Upanishad belonging to the Shukla Yajurveda says, “He who is in the faces, heads, and necks of all, who dwells in the cave of the heart of all beings, who is all-pervading, He is the lord and, therefore, the omnipresent Siva.

That Purusha indeed is the great lord, the impeller of the highest being. He is of the purest attainment, he is the ruler, the imperishable light.

The Purusha is the inner Self, ever dwelling in the heart of all. He is the lord of the knowledge framed by the heart and the mind. They who know that become immortal.”

Hinduism believes that though god resides in one’s heart, one is not able to find him because of the impurities present in one’s heart. Just as the body can be purified by taking a bath, the heart can be purified by rejecting all negative emotions like greed, jealousy, anger etc. and imbibing positive ones like truthfulness, non-violence, sincerity etc.

Swami Vivekananda said, “God reveals himself to the pure heart; the pure and stainless see god, even in this life; then and then only all doubt ceases. This is the centre, the vital conception of Hinduism.”

