The pursuit of perfection for eternal bliss  

Human beings are imperfect, which is well known. But at the same time, everyone relentlessly pursues perfection, as it is an attribute inherently ingrained in them. Whether a person is conscious of it or not, he is ever involved in a struggle for refinement and improvement. Why? A primordial spiritual truth provides the answer. All living organisms are spiritual and material beings. The spiritual element is the eternal animate soul and material elements are the physical body, the gross and subtle senses, the mind, the intellect and the ego self.

The soul, which is the conscious entity among these elements, is ever-seeking liberation from misery. It seeks disentanglement from the grip of mundane life in which positives and negatives like happiness-sadness, prosperity-poverty, gain-loss and health-sickness exist as dualities. Therefore, as long as the living organism experiences worldly existence, it lives in the stranglehold of miseries, troubles and difficulties of varied kinds.

Every living organism wants pleasure, not pain; fulfilment, not deprivation; comfort, not discomfort; and happiness, not misery. For getting rid of the negatives, he is in a ceaseless struggle and strife. While the lower order organisms like plants and animals are driven by their natural instincts, human beings—endowed with the highest grade of intellect—are led by their natural instincts besides having an innate freedom to act as per their intellectual understanding, perception and knowledge.

Hence, they are in a position to fast-track their process of evolution in their pursuit of perfection. The divine knowledge available to humans in the form of four Vedas enables them to accelerate this refinement process. Perfection has been defined in these scriptures as the state of complete annihilation of desire, of experiential understanding of the tenets of universal religion and the spiritual truths expounded in the Vedas.

In the state of perfection, a human being has achieved complete control and mastery over his 10 senses and the mind. His intellect is capable of comprehending elements of metaphysical truths and material and spiritual phenomena existing in the universe. Every moment, a person is evolving for the better. Pain, misery, and privation are the phenomena that define a human being just like impure gold shines after treatment in the furnace. We all are wittingly or unwittingly suffering from the pangs of pain or enjoying the fruits of virtuous actions for our improvement. When through the long, arduous process of birth and rebirth, this refinement is completed, a man reaches the state of salvation or moksha. When it’s reached, man enjoys eternal bliss, which is nothing but a state of pure enjoyment through the senses, mind and intellect without the gross body in existence. Human beings would do well to understand this primaeval, eternal truth to live meaningfully.

The human soul seeks total emancipation from bondage and misery. For this purpose, the supreme creator and controller has given to the soul physical body and other accessory elements to perform superior karmas that will enable him to transcend desire and overcome misery gradually. The desire to attain perfection is, in fact, the inherent attribute of every soul. To this end, it engages in a relentless struggle in the material world towards improvement, evolving inexorably into superior grades of body, mind and intellect.

This core desire to attain perfection is manifested in the gross physical plane in the form of earthly aspirations and ambitions. Among human beings, the desire to acquire greater wealth, status or power exemplifies this. A student seeking top grades in his academics, a tennis player aspiring for the US Open Championship trophy, an Olympic 100-metre sprint champion seeking to better his own world record, a parliamentarian aspiring to become the Prime Minister, a sick person taking treatment to rid himself of his sickness, etc. are all examples in self-improvement.

While worldly desires are satisfied step by step over a long period, man’s experiences in the process create permanent indentations in his subconscious mind, altering his character and personality and refining him. These are all small steps towards the goal of salvation, which is a state characterised by the absence of desires and the attainment of bliss in perfect attunement with the supreme divinity, God, who is Himself the embodiment of eternal bliss.

