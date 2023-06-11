To overcome weaknesses, we must first acknowledge them

Mata Amritanandamayi By

Children, it is natural to make mistakes. There can be flaws in our behaviour and actions. We might have character defects. But most people justify their actions when they make mistakes, stumble, or fail. They try their best to cover up their failings. They might even argue that the mistake was not theirs, but another person’s.

By blaming someone else, however, we can never overcome our failings. For example, the bitter experiences of childhood can leave indelible scars on the mind and even warp our character. Blaming our parents or others will not solve the problem. Our weaknesses might even become more pronounced and adversely affect our good relations with others.

A doctor examined a patient and said, “It’ll be difficult to cure this disease completely as it is something you’ve inherited.” The patient interrupted the doctor at once, “If that’s the case, please send the bill for the medical treatment to my parents.” The man did not think about what he could do to control the disease. Instead, he held his parents accountable. He conveniently forgot the fact that by taking medicines, exercising regularly and controlling his diet, he could curb the disease. Many of us react like this patient when faced with our inadequacies and weaknesses.

It is because of our ego and false pride that we cover up our own mistakes and blame others. Hence, the ego must be conquered. If not, we will face defeat in both spiritual life and worldly matters. When we fail, we must turn inwards and try to understand our weaknesses and inadequacies. Then, we must face them bravely. We must also make sincere efforts to overcome our weaknesses. Acknowledge weaknesses, face them and overcome them—this is the progression. If we have the openness of mind to assume responsibility for our failings and if we strive earnestly, we can overcome any shortcoming.

In life, things rarely happen according to our expectations. This is why it is important to develop the attitude of surrender to god. This will also help us live in the present moment. If we learn to do so, we will be able to cheerfully accept any circumstance we may face in life.

Only the present moment is in our hands. So, we must live in it joyfully, with alertness. It is said the lifespan of a butterfly is only a few days to a week. Yet how joyously it flies around, spreading delight and happiness. Our lives should become like this. We should make sure that the flame of compassion in our hearts doesn’t become extinguished. Only a person who has known hunger will understand the pangs of hunger in another. Only a person who has carried a heavy load will understand the strain of carrying heavy weights. If each of us wanted to, we could make a big difference in the world.

The benefit of all the good actions that we perform with a selfless attitude will definitely come back to us.We should develop a mind devoid of egoism—a mind that doesn’t fall apart in failure, a mind that finds joy in giving and accepts adversity with love. Such a mind will never experience sorrow. The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian

Children, it is natural to make mistakes. There can be flaws in our behaviour and actions. We might have character defects. But most people justify their actions when they make mistakes, stumble, or fail. They try their best to cover up their failings. They might even argue that the mistake was not theirs, but another person’s. By blaming someone else, however, we can never overcome our failings. For example, the bitter experiences of childhood can leave indelible scars on the mind and even warp our character. Blaming our parents or others will not solve the problem. Our weaknesses might even become more pronounced and adversely affect our good relations with others. A doctor examined a patient and said, “It’ll be difficult to cure this disease completely as it is something you’ve inherited.” The patient interrupted the doctor at once, “If that’s the case, please send the bill for the medical treatment to my parents.” The man did not think about what he could do to control the disease. Instead, he held his parents accountable. He conveniently forgot the fact that by taking medicines, exercising regularly and controlling his diet, he could curb the disease. Many of us react like this patient when faced with our inadequacies and weaknesses.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It is because of our ego and false pride that we cover up our own mistakes and blame others. Hence, the ego must be conquered. If not, we will face defeat in both spiritual life and worldly matters. When we fail, we must turn inwards and try to understand our weaknesses and inadequacies. Then, we must face them bravely. We must also make sincere efforts to overcome our weaknesses. Acknowledge weaknesses, face them and overcome them—this is the progression. If we have the openness of mind to assume responsibility for our failings and if we strive earnestly, we can overcome any shortcoming. In life, things rarely happen according to our expectations. This is why it is important to develop the attitude of surrender to god. This will also help us live in the present moment. If we learn to do so, we will be able to cheerfully accept any circumstance we may face in life. Only the present moment is in our hands. So, we must live in it joyfully, with alertness. It is said the lifespan of a butterfly is only a few days to a week. Yet how joyously it flies around, spreading delight and happiness. Our lives should become like this. We should make sure that the flame of compassion in our hearts doesn’t become extinguished. Only a person who has known hunger will understand the pangs of hunger in another. Only a person who has carried a heavy load will understand the strain of carrying heavy weights. If each of us wanted to, we could make a big difference in the world. The benefit of all the good actions that we perform with a selfless attitude will definitely come back to us.We should develop a mind devoid of egoism—a mind that doesn’t fall apart in failure, a mind that finds joy in giving and accepts adversity with love. Such a mind will never experience sorrow. The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian