Unity in diversity: Love thy neighbour

When we look closely at the epics of the different religions, we find some common principles expressed in diverse ways. One such principle is ‘love your neighbour’. The Buddhist concept of love for one’s neighbours or fellow beings is based on the four Brahma-viharas—divine attitudes. The first one is maitri: loving-kindness, intense selfless love for others, which is like the love a mother has for a child.

The second is karuna: compassion, the wish to free all beings from suffering. The third is mudita: sympathetic joy, rejoicing in the happiness of others. The fourth is upeshka: equanimity, lack of selfishness and equal love and concern for all beings. As Buddhists practice the four Brahma-viharas, they try to develop these positive feelings, at first, towards those that they love, then towards those who are less close, then towards strangers and finally, their enemies.

Jesus said, “Love your neighbour as yourself.” A Jewish lawyer sought to test Jesus. He asked, “Who is my neighbour?” Jesus told him a story about a Jew who fell among robbers and was stripped, beaten and left on the road. A Jewish priest passed by and saw the injured man. Since the man was without clothes, the priest was not sure if he was a Jew or not. The priest crossed over to the other side of the road to keep a distance from the man. Another Jew passed by and did the same.

Then, a Samaritan, considered an enemy of the Jews, passed by. He tended to the wounded man’s wounds, carried him to an inn, paid for his care for two days, and offered to pay for more if required. Jesus asked the lawyer, who among the three was the Jewish man’s neighbour. The lawyer replied that it was the Samaritan. Jesus then told him to “go and do likewise”.

Prophet Muhammad said, “He is not a believer whose stomach is full while the neighbour to his side is starving.” The Hadith also says, “None of you truly believes until he loves for his brother that which he loves for himself.” Similarly, in Confucianism, it is said, “Seek to be in harmony with all your neighbours; live in amity with your brethren.”

In today’s world, distances have shrunk due to faster means of transport and instantaneous modes of communication. So, more and more people can be called our neighbours. It is common, nowadays, to see people saying nasty things to each other over the internet and social media. If we can be friendlier to the people we encounter in real life and the digital world, if the discourse over social media can be nicer and kinder, the world would be a much better place.



