Unity in diversity: Helping those in need

Gaurav Yadav By

When we look closely at the epics of the different religions, we find some common principles expressed in diverse ways. One such is ‘helping those in need’. Every religion considers charity or giving to those in need, the best form of kindness. In Hinduism, this is called dana (donation). It is spoken of highly in the earliest Veda—Rigveda. Hindu mythology mentions dana-veers who were known for never refusing anything to the needy. In the Mahabharata, Karna was a generous giver. It was part of his basic nature which he never gave up. In the same way, Asura king Bali was also famous for his giving. Though the Devas took undue advantage of their generosity, Karna and Bali are highly respected.

Islam lays such great stress on charity that zakat or poor-due has been called one of the five basic pillars of the religion, with its importance being next only to salat (prayer). Every Muslim who is in a position to do so is expected to give to the needy at least 2.5 percent of his savings. In most Islamic countries, there are government-run zakat programmes. Most are voluntary, but some are mandatory. There is another kind of giving in Islam, called sadaqah, which is voluntary. It could be in a material form,a voluntary effort or even a kind word.

In Christianity, charity is considered one of the seven virtues, alongside qualities like faith and hope. The King James translation of the Bible uses charity and love interchangeably. Charity means to act towards ourselves and others out of love. It is considered an absolute requirement for happiness, which is the ultimate objective of humans. In Judaism, it is called tzedakah and means righteousness. The Islamic word, sadaqah, is believed to be derived from this Jewish word. Tzedakah means doing what is right. It is mandatory for every Jew and is considered one of the three things that can bestow heavenly favours on one.

Sikhism has a slightly different take on charity. Unlike other religions in South Asia, it does not believe that charity leads to salvation. The religion does not look highly upon giving and receiving alms. That is the reason Sikhs never beg. Sikhism does, however, believe that those who are fit to work must do so and share their earnings with those who cannot. One form of sharing is langar (free kitchen), where anyone can eat. Sikh volunteers are often at the forefront of rescue and relief efforts after any natural disaster. Whatever the form, charity has an important place in every religion.

When we look closely at the epics of the different religions, we find some common principles expressed in diverse ways. One such is ‘helping those in need’. Every religion considers charity or giving to those in need, the best form of kindness. In Hinduism, this is called dana (donation). It is spoken of highly in the earliest Veda—Rigveda. Hindu mythology mentions dana-veers who were known for never refusing anything to the needy. In the Mahabharata, Karna was a generous giver. It was part of his basic nature which he never gave up. In the same way, Asura king Bali was also famous for his giving. Though the Devas took undue advantage of their generosity, Karna and Bali are highly respected. Islam lays such great stress on charity that zakat or poor-due has been called one of the five basic pillars of the religion, with its importance being next only to salat (prayer). Every Muslim who is in a position to do so is expected to give to the needy at least 2.5 percent of his savings. In most Islamic countries, there are government-run zakat programmes. Most are voluntary, but some are mandatory. There is another kind of giving in Islam, called sadaqah, which is voluntary. It could be in a material form,a voluntary effort or even a kind word. In Christianity, charity is considered one of the seven virtues, alongside qualities like faith and hope. The King James translation of the Bible uses charity and love interchangeably. Charity means to act towards ourselves and others out of love. It is considered an absolute requirement for happiness, which is the ultimate objective of humans. In Judaism, it is called tzedakah and means righteousness. The Islamic word, sadaqah, is believed to be derived from this Jewish word. Tzedakah means doing what is right. It is mandatory for every Jew and is considered one of the three things that can bestow heavenly favours on one.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sikhism has a slightly different take on charity. Unlike other religions in South Asia, it does not believe that charity leads to salvation. The religion does not look highly upon giving and receiving alms. That is the reason Sikhs never beg. Sikhism does, however, believe that those who are fit to work must do so and share their earnings with those who cannot. One form of sharing is langar (free kitchen), where anyone can eat. Sikh volunteers are often at the forefront of rescue and relief efforts after any natural disaster. Whatever the form, charity has an important place in every religion.