Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Unity in diversity: Helping those in need

In Christianity, charity is considered one of the seven virtues, alongside qualities like faith and hope.

Published: 18th June 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | Pexels)

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | Pexels)

When we look closely at the epics of the different religions, we find some common principles expressed in diverse ways. One such is ‘helping those in need’. Every religion considers charity or giving to those in need, the best form of kindness. In Hinduism, this is called dana (donation). It is spoken of highly in the earliest Veda—Rigveda. Hindu mythology mentions dana-veers who were known for never refusing anything to the needy. In the Mahabharata, Karna was a generous giver. It was part of his basic nature which he never gave up. In the same way, Asura king Bali was also famous for his giving. Though the Devas took undue advantage of their generosity, Karna and Bali are highly respected.

Islam lays such great stress on charity that zakat or poor-due has been called one of the five basic pillars of the religion, with its importance being next only to salat (prayer). Every Muslim who is in a position to do so is expected to give to the needy at least 2.5 percent of his savings. In most Islamic countries, there are government-run zakat programmes. Most are voluntary, but some are mandatory. There is another kind of giving in Islam, called sadaqah, which is voluntary. It could be in a material form,a voluntary effort or even a kind word.

In Christianity, charity is considered one of the seven virtues, alongside qualities like faith and hope. The King James translation of the Bible uses charity and love interchangeably. Charity means to act towards ourselves and others out of love. It is considered an absolute requirement for happiness, which is the ultimate objective of humans. In Judaism, it is called tzedakah and means righteousness. The Islamic word, sadaqah, is believed to be derived from this Jewish word. Tzedakah means doing what is right. It is mandatory for every Jew and is considered one of the three things that can bestow heavenly favours on one.

Sikhism has a slightly different take on charity. Unlike other religions in South Asia, it does not believe that charity leads to salvation. The religion does not look highly upon giving and receiving alms. That is the reason Sikhs never beg. Sikhism does, however, believe that those who are fit to work must do so and share their earnings with those who cannot. One form of sharing is langar (free kitchen), where anyone can eat. Sikh volunteers are often at the forefront of rescue and relief efforts after any natural disaster. Whatever the form, charity has an important place in every religion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu mythology
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp