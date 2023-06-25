Sins are washed away by tears of remorse

Mata Amritanandamayi By

Children, to err is human. There is no one who has done no wrong in life. Doing what one should not and not doing what one should, both are wrong. Some unknowingly make mistakes. Others make them under the pressure of circumstances. Either way, the first step to correcting mistakes is to become aware of them. Once we realise our mistake, we must repent. Repentance is a form of atonement. There is no sin that cannot be washed away by the tears of remorse. That said, once we know what is right, we ought not to repeat our mistakes. We must repent sincerely. Some people only pretend to be remorseful in front of others.

A young lad became a pickpocket. His bad habit sorely distressed his mother, who asked her son to confess his sin to the priest in a nearby temple and to beg for forgiveness. The day after he picked a businessman’s pocket, the lad went to the priest and said, “O priest, I sinned yesterday. I stole a businessman’s wallet.”

Hearing this, the priest said, “You committed a terrible crime. Find the businessman at once and return his wallet.” The boy found the businessman, returned the wallet, and went back home. That night, the mother saw her son counting money from a thick wad of notes. When she asked how he had obtained so much money, the son said, “I swiped money from the till near the priest when I went to confess my crime.”

Our remorse should not be like this. It must be sincere. Once we realise our mistake, we must resolve firmly to make amends and never repeat it. If we listen to our conscience, we will not do wrong. Whenever we do wrong, our conscience gently murmurs, "Do not do this. Desist.”

Sometimes, we do wrong out of ignorance. God will pardon such sins. If we keep repeating the same mistakes though, he will not forgive us. Human life is a journey from error to truth. We must try to make our every thought, word and deed noble. To repent and correct even the smallest mistake is the sole means to our ultimate victory, to eternal joy and peace.

Lord Krishna maintained a practical attitude in all life situations. He never regretted or second-guessed himself. His approach to life was firm and dharmik. The reason for saying that is, Krishna went as a messenger to the Kauravas even though he was not invited. But he didn’t regret later because his attitude was, “Let us try. If a change happens, well and good.”

He advised Karna, “You are the eldest son of Queen Kunti. You are supposed to fight on the side of dharma. Only then people will be victorious. You should not befriend adharma just for the sake of selfish desires. Protecting the world is a greater goal. Please come. Please come.”

Karna did not agree, but Krishna felt no remorse when Karna was killed. He had tried his best, in words and actions, and had left the rest to Karna’s fate. Though Krishna knew what was going to happen in advance, he still tried.

Our conscience should always be like a well-balanced needle on a scale. If we act with right discretion, then we don’t have to be afraid. We can be happy in whatever situation we may face with the thought that I acted for dharma.

The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian

