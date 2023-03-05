Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Essence of Jainism  

Jainism also accepts that the hard austerities required of monks—who cannot grow, cook, or buy their food and must subsist by begging—can be followed by only a small part of the population.

Published: 05th March 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

There are several aspects that make Jainism unique. As a religion, it does not have many followers today. They are less than 0.5 per cent of the Indian population, but their tradition is 2,500 years old and they have influenced other faiths of the country. The values of Jainism are relevant to today’s times and are worth studying by everyone. 

Jin means conqueror—somebody who has won over passions and achieved omniscience. Jain means 
a follower of a Jin. There is no supreme all-powerful god in Jainism. Their primary prayer is the Namokar (or Navkar) mantra. In this, the Jains do not pray to any god. They pray to the Tirthankaras and monks in general, not to anyone by name; and even from these, they do not ask any favours. 

Namo Arihantanam: I bow to the enlightened souls
Namo Siddhanam: I bow to the liberated souls
Namo Ayariyanam: I bow to religious leaders
Namo Uvajjayanam: I bow to religious teachers
Namo Loe Savva Sahunam: 
I bow to all monks of the world
Jainism considers the whole existence sacred as it is infused with countless souls. It lays great stress on minimising harm to other human beings, animals, and plants. Jain monks use a mooh-patti, a thing that looks like a surgical mask, so that they may not accidentally inhale and kill an insect.

They also sweep the path in front of them to avoid stepping on small life forms. This value of non-harm inspired Mahatma Gandhi to make ahimsa (non-violence) a fundamental value of India’s freedom struggle. Many historians believe that vegetarianism got a big boost among the Hindus due to the influence of Jainism and Buddhism.

Jainism also promotes non-possession. This is a great virtue in today’s times when our drive to maximise materialistic possessions has brought the earth to the brink of disaster. If everyone follows the Jain precepts of limiting one’s possessions voluntarily, a great deal of waste can be prevented. Jainism also teaches that no single view is always right and any issue must be examined from several perspectives. This is called anekantavada—a non-one-sided view of reality. In today’s polarised times, such broadmindedness can reduce conflict and promote reconciliation.

Jainism also accepts that the hard austerities required of monks—who cannot grow, cook, or buy their food and must subsist by begging—can be followed by only a small part of the population. It allows the rest to be a part of the sangha—the community of the pious. They can follow a limited set of precepts while continuing their occupation as a householder. This close association between monks and laypersons is a major reason for Jainism’s longevity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jainism
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp