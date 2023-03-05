Essence of Jainism  

Gaurav Yadav By

There are several aspects that make Jainism unique. As a religion, it does not have many followers today. They are less than 0.5 per cent of the Indian population, but their tradition is 2,500 years old and they have influenced other faiths of the country. The values of Jainism are relevant to today’s times and are worth studying by everyone.

Jin means conqueror—somebody who has won over passions and achieved omniscience. Jain means

a follower of a Jin. There is no supreme all-powerful god in Jainism. Their primary prayer is the Namokar (or Navkar) mantra. In this, the Jains do not pray to any god. They pray to the Tirthankaras and monks in general, not to anyone by name; and even from these, they do not ask any favours.

Namo Arihantanam: I bow to the enlightened souls

Namo Siddhanam: I bow to the liberated souls

Namo Ayariyanam: I bow to religious leaders

Namo Uvajjayanam: I bow to religious teachers

Namo Loe Savva Sahunam:

I bow to all monks of the world

Jainism considers the whole existence sacred as it is infused with countless souls. It lays great stress on minimising harm to other human beings, animals, and plants. Jain monks use a mooh-patti, a thing that looks like a surgical mask, so that they may not accidentally inhale and kill an insect.

They also sweep the path in front of them to avoid stepping on small life forms. This value of non-harm inspired Mahatma Gandhi to make ahimsa (non-violence) a fundamental value of India’s freedom struggle. Many historians believe that vegetarianism got a big boost among the Hindus due to the influence of Jainism and Buddhism.

Jainism also promotes non-possession. This is a great virtue in today’s times when our drive to maximise materialistic possessions has brought the earth to the brink of disaster. If everyone follows the Jain precepts of limiting one’s possessions voluntarily, a great deal of waste can be prevented. Jainism also teaches that no single view is always right and any issue must be examined from several perspectives. This is called anekantavada—a non-one-sided view of reality. In today’s polarised times, such broadmindedness can reduce conflict and promote reconciliation.

Jainism also accepts that the hard austerities required of monks—who cannot grow, cook, or buy their food and must subsist by begging—can be followed by only a small part of the population. It allows the rest to be a part of the sangha—the community of the pious. They can follow a limited set of precepts while continuing their occupation as a householder. This close association between monks and laypersons is a major reason for Jainism’s longevity.

