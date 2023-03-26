Answering fear with faith     

Acharya Prashant By

The mind has so much stored that it does not even know how much. There are two parts of the godown: one, where you know you have something stored; and the other, where you have it stored, but forgotten about it. For example, there is a place where you keep all your stuff—and you brought lots of vegetables and kept them here. You are like the mind—accumulative, always in a hurry to stock, afraid that there might be a famine, a curfew, that “I may not get vegetables”. That is what the mind is always thinking: “Hoard, store.”

So, you keep bringing vegetables even when it’s not needed. Your house is full of them; and because the refrigerator and other places can hold only a small amount, you keep them in unseemly places: under the bed, in the car. Wherever you find space, you put the vegetables, always storing them. Now so much is stored that some of it is remembered, and some of it forgotten. So, what will happen to that which is forgotten? It starts rotting. Now the house is stinking, but you don’t know why. That is the subconscious. It stinks because you kept something in it, and forgot.

Your parents may have kept something and it has been passed on to you through the genes. Maybe it happened one thousand years ago, and just the flow of DNA has brought it to you, but surely somebody forgot. Because the mind of mankind is one, because the mind of the universe is one, because there can be only one mind, it has come to you as it comes to everybody else. Now your life is stinking, and you don’t even know why—that is the subconscious.

How do you find out why the house is smelling? What is the house? The mind. How do you find out why it is smelling so bad? “I haven’t done anything, yet it is smelling.” When it stinks, you don’t run away from the house. You don’t take a deodorant and spray it all around. “Now the smell is gone for some time.” You don’t start making an argument: “This is not a stink, this is a rose flower smell.” You don’t start doing all these things. Basic honesty is needed to accept that, “Yes, it is stinking. Let me go close to it.

I will not run away from it.”

When you go close to the stink, where do you reach? The source of the stink, the place from where it is arising. When you reach the source, what can you do? You can clean it. That is the unconscious. It cannot be seen directly, but its effects can be experienced in life. You can’t see, so it is puzzling. You are unnecessarily afraid. You ask yourself, “Why am I afraid?” And you don’t find any reason.

You need faith: “Let me confront it. Nothing can go wrong.” You have trust in something. But you have faith in nothing. Trust always has an object to trust, faith has none. That is why trust can be broken, faith cannot be.

An object can deceive you, faith is objectless. When you have faith, you cannot be deceived. It is like hanging without a rope. No object to hang to, still hanging—that is what faith is. If you hang by a rope, it can be broken. But if you hang without a rope, there is no fear. Nothing can be broken. That is faith. “I don’t have faith in anybody. I am just faithful.”

Faith finds expression. It is like individuality; you can do nothing to arouse it. Faith, like individuality and core, is there.

Acharya Prashant is a Vedanta teacher, author, and the founder of the Prashant Advait Foundation

