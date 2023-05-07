Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Three important dimensions of the art of relating to life

A lot of us, when we look into ourselves, tend to feel lonely. It is because we have not seen the deeper layers of ourselves.

Published: 07th May 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

To live is to be related to life. The more we deepen our awareness, the greater our relationship with life. The more one relates to life intelligently, the life becomes more beautiful, juicy and vibrant. To be related to life, there are three important dimensions which one has to learn.

First, one should know how to relate to the world of objects. Regarding this, one has to be objective. The world of objects has utility and you should exercise your wisdom to make use of it. You have to relate to this world in a detached way. Then you start using the world rather than being used by it. Otherwise, the world starts controlling you instead of you controlling it.

Second, one must know how to relate to the world of people. Concerning this world, you should be musical. The best music is love; you should relate to the world of people with love. Understand the difference between the two: use the objects and love the people. Do not use people and love objects. Krishna says the two important aspects to relate to people are maitra (friendliness) and karuna (compassion). If one does not cultivate love within, one will start controlling people, dominating them and playing power games.

Third, in relating to the world of one’s self, one should learn the art of meditation. The more meditative you are, the more you will start experiencing the deeper layer of your own self. You will find there are different layers of your own self. There is a gross body, a subtle body and a causal body and underneath all this the witnessing consciousness.

The gross body is the physical body. There is a mind and intellect that form our subtle body. Then there is the sheath of ignorance, which we call a causal body. If you go still deeper, there is a self beyond the body, the mind, the intellect and sheath of ignorance: the pure awareness. Meditatively relating to the body involves good exercise, the right food and adequate sleep. And see the mind always as a part of the solution and not a victim of the problem.

A lot of us, when we look into ourselves, tend to feel lonely. It is because we have not seen the deeper layers of ourselves. We look at ourselves only in the realm of the mind or at the level of the body. If you don’t look at the deeper layers, you find yourself empty and shallow, and experience a sense of loneliness, and you find that your life is one of boredom. With meditation, you can understand that body, mind and intellect are all peripheries and at the centre exists witnessing pure consciousness.

The more you are meditative, the more you can experience a sense of liberating feelings. It is a great responsibility for us, irrespective of the fact whether we are in a family or in sannyasa to learn to be more meditative.

Let us create a tool for life: three Ms—mathematically relate to the world of objects based on utility, musically (with love) relate to the world of people, meditatively relate to the self. The harmony of all three brings about wholesomeness and there is fullness. This is the best way of being related to life.

Swami Sukhabodhananda is an international management spiritual & corporate guru

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
consciousness spiritual relating to life
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp