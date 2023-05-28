Best gemstones for your zodiac

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap By

Do you know why people wear different gemstones? Do you know if they work or not? Are you familiar with the astrology aspects of wearing gemstones?

People often consider them as decorative accessories. Do you believe the same? If these questions ever clicked in your mind, here are some answers with the astrological significance of gemstones, when and how to wear them and which zodiac signs they are suitable for.

Ruby (Manikya in Sanskrit, Surya Ratan in Hindi)



Ruled by: Sun

Benefits: Believed to bring prestige, fortune and child. Increases energy and is beneficial for heart diseases, blood disorders and weakness.

When to wear: On Sunday, after inviting the sun by chanting the seed mantras, in Ravi Pushya Yoga, during the hora of the sun

How to wear: Inlay in gold or copper rings. Worn on the ring finger. Should weigh 3, 5, 7, or 9 ratti.

Suitable for signs: Aries, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius



Pearl (Chandra Ratna Moti in Sanskrit, moti in Hindi



Ruled by: Moon

When to wear: On Monday, during Shukla Paksha

How to wear: Worn on the little finger after immersing in raw milk or gangajal (holy water from the Ganges). Should be of 2, 4, 6, or 11 ratti.

Benefits: It helps cure mental illnesses and dental diseases, and improves physical beauty and

mental power

Suitable for signs: Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Pisces



Coral (Angarak Mani in Sanskrit, Mangal Ratna in Hindi)

Ruled by: Mars

Benefits: It helps one to get land, child and happiness, and keep fraternal health.

It is also worn for a strong Mars.

When to wear: On Tuesday morning of Shukla Paksha during Mars in hora

How to wear: Auspicious to wear with a gold or copper ring of 6, 8, 10, or 12 ratti. In the ring finger.

Suitable for signs: Aries and Scorpio



Emerald (Markatamani in Sanskrit, Panna in Hindi)



Ruled by: Mercury

Benefits: Helps in sharp intelligence and memory, and good business growth. Beneficial for kidney stones and eye disorders.

When to wear: On Wednesday in the hora of mercury during Shukla Paksha

How to wear: Inlay in a golden ring on the right hand’s little finger. It should weigh 3, 6, 7 ratti.

Suitable for signs: Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces



Topaz (Pushpa Raj in Sanskrit, Pukhraj in Hindi)



Ruled by: Jupiter

Benefits: Strength, intelligence, the son becomes a factor of happiness, helpful in removing ghost obstacles

When to wear: On Thursday, the hora of Jupiter

How to wear: On the index finger, with a gold or copper ring, after immersing it in gangajal and yellow flowers.

Suitable for signs: Sagittarius, Pisces, Aries, Cancer and Scorpio.



Diamond (Vajra Mani in Sanskrit, Hira in Hindi)



Ruled by: Venus

Benefits: Special power to captivate, progeny growth, wealth, happiness, health of women and children, success in marriage

When to wear: On Friday of Shukla Paksha during the hora of Venus

How to wear: In a gold ring on the middle finger; should weigh more than 1 ratti

Suitable for signs: Taurus, Gemini, Libra, Capricorn and Aquarius



Sapphire (Neelam in Hindi)



Ruled by: Saturn

Benefits: It brings wealth, fame, intelligence, employment, business and happiness. Beneficial for chronic or bladder-related diseases. (Sapphire starts working after 24 hours. But, if the wearer faces bad dreams, diseases arise, and any difference appears on the face, do not wear it.)

When to wear: On Saturday in the Saturn Hora

How to wear: After inlaying with five metals (panchdhatu), iron and gold rings. Should be more than 5, 7, 9, or 12 ratti.

Suitable for signs: Pisces, Sagittarius and Capricorn



Onyx/Zircon (Gomedak in Sanskrit, Rahu Ratna in Hindi)



Ruled by: North Lunar Node (Rahu)

Benefits: Believed to cure numerous diseases; beneficial for wealth, happiness, prodigy and advocacy. Also, good for destroying enemies.

When to wear: On Saturday in the Saturn hora in a panchdhatu ring.

How to wear: On the middle finger of the right hand reciting, the Rahu beej mantra. One should offer havan and arghya to the Sun God.

Suitable for signs: Capricorn



Cat Eye Stone (Vaidurya in Sanskrit )

Ruled by: South Lunar Node (Ketu)

Benefits: Helps increase wealth, destroy enemies and diseases, and give children happiness. (It should be replaced by a new one every three years.)

When to wear: On Wednesday, in Ravi Pushya Yoga, chanting the Ketu beej mantra

How to wear: After putting garlic on it, in the little finger, inviting Ketu by chanting the Ketu beej mantra. And should be inlaid in a panchdhatu ring.

Suitable for signs: Capricorn and Aquarius



The author is the Chairman and Founder, All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu

